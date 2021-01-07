Log in
Bâloise : Bubble Box opens branches in the Basel region

01/07/2021 | 01:10am EST
Nicole Hess
January 7, 2021
Bubble Box, which offers online laundry and dry-cleaning services, is expanding its footprint into the Basel region by merging with traditional laundry firm Keller Textilreinigung, which has outlets in Binningen, Basel and Allschwil. Baloise has a controlling interest in Bubble Box, which is part of its 'Home' ecosystem. In this interview, Bubble Box's CEO Jakob Hirzel explains the company's innovative concept for laundry services.
Jakob, how do online laundry and dry-cleaning services work?

We offer our customers an end-to-end service. We collect their laundry from their home. The clothes are then washed, dry-cleaned, ironed and folded, depending on what customers request. We then return the freshly laundered items to them. Customers can specify the time and location for collection and delivery on our website. The hassle-free collection and cleaning of day-to-day laundry items is particularly popular in the current situation.

You are now teaming up with traditional laundry firm Keller Textilreinigung in the Basel region.

We are delighted to be merging with Keller Textilreinigung from 1 January, which will strengthen our bricks-and-mortar presence in and around Basel. The new Bubble Box branches are located in Binningen, Basel and Allschwil.

This will boost the existing distribution network of our delivery services, enabling us to offer our services to a much bigger customer base and operate in a more efficient and environmentally friendly way. We will also benefit from the long-standing experience of the well-established and well-known laundry firm Keller, thereby further improving the customer experience.

What services do you offer?

Firstly, we offer the full range of laundry and dry-cleaning services. This includes a shirts service and dry-cleaning for suits, evening wear, etc. Home furnishings, such as rugs and curtains, can also be cleaned. Secondly, the merger with Keller Textilreinigung means that we now have an inhouse sewing studio offering the full range of mending and alteration services.

Order a laundry collection service now and get 25 per cent off your first order.

Code: HELLOBB

Disclaimer

Baloise Holding AG published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 06:09:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
