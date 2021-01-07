Bâloise : Bubble Box opens branches in the Basel region

You are now teaming up with traditional laundry firm Keller Textilreinigung in the Basel region.

We are delighted to be merging with Keller Textilreinigung from 1 January, which will strengthen our bricks-and-mortar presence in and around Basel. The new Bubble Box branches are located in Binningen, Basel and Allschwil.

This will boost the existing distribution network of our delivery services, enabling us to offer our services to a much bigger customer base and operate in a more efficient and environmentally friendly way. We will also benefit from the long-standing experience of the well-established and well-known laundry firm Keller, thereby further improving the customer experience.