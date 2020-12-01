Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Bâloise-Holding Ltd    BALN   CH0012410517

BÂLOISE-HOLDING LTD

(BALN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bâloise : Roman Bär becomes general agent for St. Gallen and Appenzell

12/01/2020 | 01:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Basel, December 1, 2020. Roman Bär has been appointed the new general agent of Basler Insurance for St. Gallen and Appenzell with effect from 1 December 2020. The Executive Committee of Basler Insurance is delighted that Roman Bär, who has been with the Company for many years, has agreed to take on the role of general agent for the St. Gallen / Appenzell agency.

Roman Bär (45) joined Baloise in 2004 as a trainee. He subsequently moved on to roles such as assistant to the Head of Sales and Marketing, Junior Sales Manager and Customer Advisor. From 2008, he managed the project for the development of a new business model for the Sales function. In 2009, he became Head of the Sales Competence Centre and in 2010 Head of Sales. As part of the latter function, he was also Head of Sales Development for Zurich, eastern Switzerland and central Switzerland from 2015. Roman Bär has been acting as interim head of the general agency for St. Gallen / Appenzell since August and is officially assuming this new function as of 1 December 2020. He says: 'I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to take on operational management responsibilities and to contribute to the development of our Sales function in a proactive and measurable way.'

In 1997, Roman Bär moved from Sursee, in the canton of Lucerne, to eastern Switzerland to begin his education at the University of St. Gallen, where he studied Economics with Sociology and Organisational Psychology as complementary subjects. Since 2014, he has been living in Teufen in the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden with his wife and his two children. Roman Bär is a member of the Appenzell Society of Officers. In his free time, he likes to go gravel biking in the beautiful Appenzell landscape.

'We are extremely pleased that we have found a general agent for the St. Gallen / Appenzell region who can draw on extensive sales experience and has been committed to this Company for a long time. We hope that Roman Bär will enjoy this new task and wish him every success,' says Mathias Zingg, Head of Sales and Marketing and a member of the Executive Committee of Basler Insurance.

The general agency for St. Gallen / Appenzell has a very strong local presence. It comprises around 40 employees working at seven local offices (St. Gallen, Arbon, Heerbrugg, Flawil, Wattwil, Herisau, Appenzell). The St. Gallen office provides expert support in the fields of corporate business, claims services and banking business. In addition, it offers three trainee positions for junior staff.

Contact
Nicole Hess
Media spokeswoman
Phone +41 58 285 76 09 Email media.relations@baloise.com

Disclaimer

Baloise Holding AG published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 06:12:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BÂLOISE-HOLDING LTD
01:13aBÂLOISE : Roman Bär becomes general agent for St. Gallen and Appenzell
PU
11/30BÂLOISE : Baloise unveils the largest Advent calendar in Basel
AQ
11/30BÂLOISE : Baloise unveils the largest Advent calendar in Basel
PU
11/26BÂLOISE : Interview with Rutger Verhoef, CEO and co-founder of ...
PU
11/25BÂLOISE : Baloise expands ‘Mobility' ecosystem through investment in fleet..
PU
11/25Baloise expands ‘Mobility' ecosystem through investment in fleet servic..
TE
11/16Baloise expands its Mobility ecosystem through a partnership with exoskeleton..
TE
11/16BÂLOISE : Baloise expands its Mobility ecosystem through a partnership with exos..
PU
11/13Baloise named one of the most innovative Swiss insurance companies 2020
TE
11/12BÂLOISE : Baloise still on target after 9 months
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 735 M 8 525 M 8 525 M
Net income 2020 485 M 535 M 535 M
Net cash 2020 3 500 M 3 857 M 3 857 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 4,26%
Capitalization 7 036 M 7 764 M 7 754 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 7 646
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart BÂLOISE-HOLDING LTD
Duration : Period :
Bâloise-Holding Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BÂLOISE-HOLDING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 162,13 CHF
Last Close Price 156,70 CHF
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gert de Winter Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Burckhardt Chairman
Bernd Maier Head-Operations
Carsten Stolz Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Romer Head-Corporate Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BÂLOISE-HOLDING LTD-10.46%7 764
ALLIANZ SE-9.50%97 530
CHUBB LIMITED-5.03%68 339
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-6.25%61 290
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.65%58 002
BAJAJ FINSERV-6.76%18 827
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ