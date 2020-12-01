Bâloise : Roman Bär becomes general agent for St. Gallen and Appenzell

Basel, December 1, 2020. Roman Bär has been appointed the new general agent of Basler Insurance for St. Gallen and Appenzell with effect from 1 December 2020. The Executive Committee of Basler Insurance is delighted that Roman Bär, who has been with the Company for many years, has agreed to take on the role of general agent for the St. Gallen / Appenzell agency.

Roman Bär (45) joined Baloise in 2004 as a trainee. He subsequently moved on to roles such as assistant to the Head of Sales and Marketing, Junior Sales Manager and Customer Advisor. From 2008, he managed the project for the development of a new business model for the Sales function. In 2009, he became Head of the Sales Competence Centre and in 2010 Head of Sales. As part of the latter function, he was also Head of Sales Development for Zurich, eastern Switzerland and central Switzerland from 2015. Roman Bär has been acting as interim head of the general agency for St. Gallen / Appenzell since August and is officially assuming this new function as of 1 December 2020. He says: 'I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to take on operational management responsibilities and to contribute to the development of our Sales function in a proactive and measurable way.'

In 1997, Roman Bär moved from Sursee, in the canton of Lucerne, to eastern Switzerland to begin his education at the University of St. Gallen, where he studied Economics with Sociology and Organisational Psychology as complementary subjects. Since 2014, he has been living in Teufen in the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden with his wife and his two children. Roman Bär is a member of the Appenzell Society of Officers. In his free time, he likes to go gravel biking in the beautiful Appenzell landscape.

'We are extremely pleased that we have found a general agent for the St. Gallen / Appenzell region who can draw on extensive sales experience and has been committed to this Company for a long time. We hope that Roman Bär will enjoy this new task and wish him every success,' says Mathias Zingg, Head of Sales and Marketing and a member of the Executive Committee of Basler Insurance.

The general agency for St. Gallen / Appenzell has a very strong local presence. It comprises around 40 employees working at seven local offices (St. Gallen, Arbon, Heerbrugg, Flawil, Wattwil, Herisau, Appenzell). The St. Gallen office provides expert support in the fields of corporate business, claims services and banking business. In addition, it offers three trainee positions for junior staff.

