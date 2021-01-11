Log in
Bâloise : The future is electric | Building charging stations for ...

01/11/2021 | 03:36am EST
Michelle Unternährer
January 11, 2021
Over the course of the next few years, we plan to equip the parking places in underground garages at our properties with charging stations for electric vehicles. This will help to make the mobility of the future more accessible to our customers and reduce the amount of CO2 emissions from traffic.
Traffic as a key element of the 1.5°C

Switzerland has introduced more ambitious climate targets to help achieve the goal set out in international agreements of keeping global warming below 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels. The Federal Council has decided that Switzerland will reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. Traffic - excluding international flights - is responsible for around 40 per cent of domestic greenhouse gas emissions. The biggest contributor within this category, making up 73 of all traffic emissions, are cars.

Rethinking mobility

As part of our new strategy, Simply Safe Season 2, we plan to diversify into new fields of business in the long term. 'In terms of mobility, this means that we plan to expand our business model beyond just offering insurance. Our focus in this area is on getting people from A to B safely, comfortably, reliably and sustainably. Our recent investments in Ben Fleet Services and aboDeinauto are a perfect fit with these values,' explains Patrick Wirth, Mobility Controller at Baloise.

We create sustainable value: Climate protection for the environment

One of the six areas in which we create sustainable value is the environment. It is important for us to further reduce our CO2 emissions. We intend to sign up to the RE100 initiative (100 per cent renewable energies) in 2021, and plan to only use sustainably generated electricity at our sites. We also plan to continue extending our responsible approach when it comes to investments and support innovative ideas and business models that reduce the use of CO2. Click below for more information on our commitment to protecting the environment.

Electromobility - nothing without charging stations

Electromobility is the ideal solution for anyone who wants to get from A to B more sustainably without sacrificing comfort and convenience. 'A key factor in making electromobility accessible, and therefore attractive, to consumers is the availability of charging stations,' explains Jean-Claude Meyer, BITS Change Manager and Project Manager of BalCharge. The BalCharge project was based on this idea. 'The aim of BalCharge is to instal charging stations for electric vehicles in our properties.'

Up to 15,000 parking spaces

This project will also contribute to achieving the long-term goals set by the Swiss Government and the Roadmap Elektromobilität 2022, the target of which is to ensure that 15 per cent of all newly registered vehicles are plug-in models by 2022. The first step in this process will be to continue expanding our testing locations in 2021 in order to find out where the biggest demand for charging stations among our customers is, and then establish the best way to provide the infrastructure. When we fully understand what is required, we will start making the first steps. 'We are prepared to equip a significant number of our 15,000 parking spaces with charging stations so that we can achieve a lasting reduction in CO2 emissions with the help of our customers,' says Patrick Wirth.

From photovoltaics to robotaxis

baloise.com/nachhaltigkeit

Wir schaffen nachhaltig Wert.

Disclaimer

Baloise Holding AG published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 08:35:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
