Einladung zur Bilanzmedienkonferenz 2021 der Baloise Group

Financials CHF USD Sales 2020 7 655 M 8 541 M 8 541 M Net income 2020 491 M 547 M 547 M Net cash 2020 3 500 M 3 905 M 3 905 M P/E ratio 2020 13,5x Yield 2020 4,47% Capitalization 6 704 M 7 534 M 7 480 M EV / Sales 2020 0,42x EV / Sales 2021 0,40x Nbr of Employees 7 646 Free-Float 92,0% Chart BÂLOISE-HOLDING LTD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BÂLOISE-HOLDING LTD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 9 Average target price 165,50 CHF Last Close Price 149,30 CHF Spread / Highest target 23,9% Spread / Average Target 10,9% Spread / Lowest Target -9,58% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Gert de Winter Chief Executive Officer Andreas Burckhardt Chairman Bernd Maier Head-Operations Carsten Stolz Chief Financial Officer Olaf Romer Head-Corporate Information Technology Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BÂLOISE-HOLDING LTD -5.21% 7 534 ALLIANZ SE -7.07% 93 214 CHUBB LIMITED -5.36% 65 743 ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD -4.63% 59 610 MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES -6.06% 55 745 BAJAJ FINSERV -2.06% 19 047