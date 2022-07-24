Log in
    500038   INE119A01028

BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED

(500038)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
380.80 INR   -1.30%
09:44aBALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS : Book Closure
PU
06/30Balrampur Chini Mills Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
06/17Exclusive-India likely to impose ceiling on next season's sugar exports - sources
RE
Balrampur Chini Mills : Book Closure

07/24/2022 | 09:44am EDT
24th July, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Listing Department, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

The Corporate Relationship Department

Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,

1st Floor, New Trading Wing,

Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400051

Rotunda Building, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai- 400001

Scrip Code: BALRAMCHIN

Scrip Code: 500038

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Intimation of 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM)

This is to inform you that the AGM of the Members of the Company will be held on Saturday, 27th August, 2022 at 3.30 PM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with General Circular Nos. 14/2020 dated 8th April, 2020, 17/2020 dated 13th April, 2020, 20/2020 dated 5th May, 2020, the latest being 2/2022 dated 5th May, 2022 and Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide its Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/ CIRP/P/2022/62 dated 13th May, 2022, and other applicable circulars issued in this regard, which have allowed the companies to conduct AGM through VC/OAVM till 31st December, 2022 without physical presence of Members at a common venue. The venue of the AGM shall deemed to be the Registered Office of the Company at FMC Fortuna, 2nd Floor, 234/3A, A.J.C. Bose Road, Kolkata - 700 020.

In compliance with the above-mentioned circulars, the Notice of the AGM and Annual Report inter alia, containing the Financial Statements and other statutory reports for the year ended 31st March, 2022 will be sent electronically to all the Members of the Company whose email addresses are registered with the Company/Depository Participant(s). The Notice of the AGM and Annual Report for the Financial Year 2021-22 will also be available on the Company's website at www.chini.com and on the website of the stock exchange(s) i.e. BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com respectively, in due course.

The details such as manner of (i) registering/ updating email addresses, (ii) casting vote through e- voting and (iii) attending the AGM through VC/OAVM will be set out in the Notice of the AGM.

The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Sunday, 21st August, 2022 to Saturday, 27th August, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM.

Further, the Company has fixed Saturday, 20th August, 2022 as the Cut-off date for reckoning the voting rights of the members.

This is for your information and records please.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Balrampur Chini Mills Limited

Manoj Agarwal

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2022 13:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
