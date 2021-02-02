Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Balrampur Chini Mills Limited    500038   INE119A01028

BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED

(500038)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Balrampur Chini Mills : India's Oct-Jan sugar output jumps 25% to 17.7 million tonnes - trade body

02/02/2021 | 03:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Workers load harvested sugarcane onto a trailer in a field in Gove village

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian sugar mills produced 17.7 million tonnes of sugar in the first four months of the 2020/21 marketing year which started on Oct. 1, up a quarter from a year earlier as production jumped in western state of Maharashtra, a leading trade body said.

The country is the world's second biggest sugar producer and the higher output could weigh on global prices,.

Maharashtra, the country's second biggest sugar producing state, churned out 6.38 million tonnes of sugar in the four months, compared to 3.46 million tonnes a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

India doubled import tax on denatured ethyl alcohol to 5% in the annual budget on Monday. The decision would make imports expensive and boost demand for local alcohol, the trade body said.

The country's sugar mills produce alcohol from cane juice and molasses, a by-product of sugar-making.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED 3.01% 176.5 End-of-day quote.2.53%
All news about BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED
03:48aBALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS : India's Oct-Jan sugar output jumps 25% to 17.7 million t..
RE
01/08Indian IT stocks drive Nifty index to record high ahead of TCS results
RE
2020Banks lift Sensex, Nifty to record closing highs
RE
2020India approves subsidy to export 6 million tonnes of sugar in 2020/21
RE
2020BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS : Exclusive - Indian mills sign sugar export deals without..
RE
2020Balrampur Chini Mills Plans to Invest $43 Million in New Distillery
MT
2020BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS : Indian sugar export subsidy decision unlikely before sta..
RE
2020INDIA TO MAINTAIN SUGAR EXPORT SUBSI : sources
RE
2020INDIA RAISES SUGAR CANE FLOOR PRICE : minister
RE
2019BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 54 792 M 751 M 751 M
Net income 2021 5 391 M 73,9 M 73,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,45x
Yield 2021 1,95%
Capitalization 37 065 M 506 M 508 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 6 022
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Balrampur Chini Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 176,50 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vivek Saraogi Executive Director & Managing Director
Naresh Kumar Khetan Executive President
Sumit Mazumder Chairman
Krishana Pal Singh Group Head-Operations
Pramod Patwari Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED2.53%506
NESTLÉ S.A.-1.84%318 250
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-2.72%97 743
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.51%79 016
DANONE S.A3.42%43 622
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.27%41 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ