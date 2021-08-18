Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Balrampur Chini Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500038   INE119A01028

BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED

(500038)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian shares open at record high on banking boost

08/18/2021 | 12:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares opened at record highs on Wednesday, boosted by heavyweight HDFC Bank after the country's central bank relaxed restrictions on the private-sector lender for sourcing new credit cards.

By 0349 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.39% higher at 16,678.95, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.43% at 56,032.03.

HDFC Bank jumped 3.07% after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed the lender to issue new credit cards, months after it curbed some operations of the bank due to outages in its digital payment services. The RBI's ban on the bank introducing new digital initiatives will continue.

The Nifty Bank index was up 0.99%.

Sugar stocks fell in early trade after a Reuters report that the country is expected to withdraw its sugar export subsidies from the new season beginning October.

Shares of Balrampur Chini, Dwarikesh Sugars and Shree Renuka Sugars were down between 1.3% and 3%.

Among broader markets, Asian shares held near year-to-date lows as overnight declines on Wall Street reinforced worries about the economic impact of the Delta coronavirus variant.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED 4.89% 360.2 End-of-day quote.109.24%
DWARIKESH SUGAR INDUSTRIES LIMITED 4.24% 72.6 End-of-day quote.134.57%
HDFC BANK LIMITED -1.04% 1514.65 End-of-day quote.5.45%
All news about BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED
12:20aIndian shares open at record high on banking boost
RE
08/10BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS : Plans to Ramp Up Ethanol Production Capacity
MT
08/09Balrampur Chini Mills Limited Announces Capacity Expansion of Ethanol Product..
CI
08/09Balrampur Chini Mills Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 5,250,000 share..
CI
08/09Balrampur Chini Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
08/09Balrampur Chini Mills Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
07/29Balrampur Chini Mills Limited's Board intends to launch an Equity Buyback on ..
CI
06/02BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS : Posts Decline in Q4 Net Profit
MT
06/01Balrampur Chini Mills Limited Announces Interim Dividend for the Financial Ye..
CI
04/26BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS : Crisil Gives AA Rating on Balrampur Chini Mills; Outlook..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 48 512 M 653 M 653 M
Net income 2022 5 825 M 78,4 M 78,4 M
Net Debt 2022 11 023 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 1,54%
Capitalization 75 642 M 1 017 M 1 018 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 5 920
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Balrampur Chini Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 360,20 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Saraogi Executive Director & Managing Director
Naresh Kumar Khetan Executive President
Pramod Patwari Chief Financial Officer
Sumit Mazumder Chairman
Krishana Pal Singh Group Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED109.24%972
SÜDZUCKER AG12.68%3 115
COSUMAR SA30.41%2 888
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.12.21%2 139
ADECOAGRO S.A.33.53%1 061
BAOLINGBAO BIOLOGY CO.,LTD.-0.53%666