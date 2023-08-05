Balrampur Chini Mills Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 13,896.22 million compared to INR 10,800.82 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 14,018.17 million compared to INR 10,945.89 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 735.05 million compared to INR 123.8 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.64 compared to INR 0.61 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.64 compared to INR 0.61 a year ago.

