Balta : 17 October 2022 Transparency Notification - UBS Group AG
PU
11:53aBalta : Transparency Notification UBS Group AG
PU
11:53aBalta : Transparantieverklaring UBS Group AG
PU
Balta : 17 October 2022 Transparency Notification - UBS Group AG

10/17/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Waregem, 17 October 2022, 5:40 p.m. CET

Regulated information

For immediate publication

Publication of a Transparency Notification

DISCLOSURE MADE PURSUANT TO THE LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 ON THE DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDINGS

Balta Group NV, listed on Euronext Brussels (the "Company"), has received a transparency notification dated 13 October 2022. This transparency notification indicates that UBS Group AG now holds, as from 7 October 2022, 5.21% of the voting rights of the Company. UBS Group AG has therefore crossed the threshold of 5%.

The aforesaid notification dated 13 October 2022 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification:
    1. Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
  • Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: UBS Group AG, Bahnhofstrasse 45, Zürich, Switzerland
  • Transaction date: 7 October 2022
  • Threshold that is crossed (in %): 5%
  • Denominator: 35,943,396
  • Notified details:

A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Linked to

Not linked to

Linked to

Not linked to

securities

the securities

securities

the securities

UBS GROUP AG

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

UBS AG

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

TOTAL

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

BALTA GROUP NV / Franklin Rooseveltlaan 172-174 8790 Waregem

01

B) Equivalent financial

After the transaction

instruments

Holders of equivalent

Type of

Expiration

Exercise

# of voting rights that may

% of

Settle-

financial

period or

be acquired if the

voting

financial instruments

date

ment

instrument

date

instrument is exercised

rights

UBS AG

Right of use

Anytime

1,873,800

5.21%

Physical

over shares

TOTAL

1,873,800

5.21%

  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

UBS Group AG, Bahnhofstrasse 45, Zürich, Switzerland indirectly through its subsidiaries:

UBS AG, Bahnhofstrasse 45, Zürich and Aeschenvorstadt 1, Basel, Switzerland

  • Additional information:

The disclosure obligation arose on 7th October 2022 due to: the total indirect holdings of UBS Group AG in equivalent financial instruments (section 10 B), held directly by controlled undertakings, going above 5%.

Miscellaneous

This press release may be consulted on the website of the Company via the link www.belysse.com/investors.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Margo Desmedt

Communications Manager

investor.relations@belysse.com

www.belysse.com

ABOUT BELYSSE

Following the completion of the divestment of its Rugs, Residential polypropylene and Non-Woven businesses to Victoria PLC in April 2022, Belysse (formerly known and currently still listed on Euronext as BALTA) manufactures sustainable textile floor coverings for commercial and residential applications and commercializes its products focusing 90% on North-America and Europe under the premium brands Bentley (US), modulyss, arc edition and ITC (Europe). Belysse employs nearly 1300 people and operates three manufacturing sites in Belgium (Tielt and Zele) and the United States (Los Angeles).

BALTA GROUP NV / Franklin Rooseveltlaan 172-174 8790 Waregem

02

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Balta Group NV published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 16:02:00 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022


© Publicnow 2022
