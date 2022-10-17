Balta : 17 October 2022 Transparency Notification - UBS Group AG

PRESS RELEASE

Waregem, 17 October 2022, 5:40 p.m. CET

Publication of a Transparency Notification

DISCLOSURE MADE PURSUANT TO THE LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 ON THE DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDINGS

Balta Group NV, listed on Euronext Brussels (the "Company"), has received a transparency notification dated 13 October 2022. This transparency notification indicates that UBS Group AG now holds, as from 7 October 2022, 5.21% of the voting rights of the Company. UBS Group AG has therefore crossed the threshold of 5%.

The aforesaid notification dated 13 October 2022 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification:

Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: UBS Group AG, Bahnhofstrasse 45, Zürich, Switzerland

Transaction date: 7 October 2022

Threshold that is crossed (in %): 5%

Denominator: 35,943,396

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to Not linked to Linked to Not linked to securities the securities securities the securities UBS GROUP AG 0 0 0.00% 0.00% UBS AG 0 0 0.00% 0.00% TOTAL 0 0 0.00% 0.00%