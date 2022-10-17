Balta : 17 October 2022 Transparency Notification - UBS Group AG
10/17/2022
Waregem, 17 October 2022
Publication of a Transparency Notification
DISCLOSURE MADE PURSUANT TO THE LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 ON THE DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDINGS
Balta Group NV, listed on Euronext Brussels (the "Company"), has received a transparency notification dated 13 October 2022. This transparency notification indicates that UBS Group AG now holds, as from 7 October 2022, 5.21% of the voting rights of the Company. UBS Group AG has therefore crossed the threshold of 5%.
The aforesaid notification dated 13 October 2022 contains the following information:
Reason for the notification:
Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement: UBS Group AG, Bahnhofstrasse 45, Zürich, Switzerland
Transaction date: 7 October 2022
Threshold that is crossed (in %): 5%
Denominator: 35,943,396
Notified details:
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to
Not linked to
Linked to
Not linked to
securities
the securities
securities
the securities
UBS GROUP AG
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
UBS AG
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
TOTAL
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
BALTA GROUP NV / Franklin Rooseveltlaan 172-174 8790 Waregem
01
B) Equivalent financial
After the transaction
instruments
Holders of equivalent
Type of
Expiration
Exercise
# of voting rights that may
% of
Settle-
financial
period or
be acquired if the
voting
financial instruments
date
ment
instrument
date
instrument is exercised
rights
UBS AG
Right of use
Anytime
1,873,800
5.21%
Physical
over shares
TOTAL
1,873,800
5.21%
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
UBS Group AG, Bahnhofstrasse 45, Zürich, Switzerland indirectly through its subsidiaries:
UBS AG, Bahnhofstrasse 45, Zürich and Aeschenvorstadt 1, Basel, Switzerland
Additional information:
The disclosure obligation arose on 7th October 2022 due to: the total indirect holdings of UBS Group AG in equivalent financial instruments (section 10 B), held directly by controlled undertakings, going above 5%.
Following the completion of the divestment of its Rugs, Residential polypropylene and Non-Woven businesses to Victoria PLC in April 2022, Belysse (formerly known and currently still listed on Euronext as BALTA) manufactures sustainable textile floor coverings for commercial and residential applications and commercializes its products focusing 90% on North-America and Europe under the premium brands Bentley (US), modulyss, arc edition and ITC (Europe). Belysse employs nearly 1300 people and operates three manufacturing sites in Belgium (Tielt and Zele) and the United States (Los Angeles).
