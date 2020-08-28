Balta : 2020 H1 Results 0 08/28/2020 | 01:13am EDT Send by mail :

Sint-Baafs-Vijve, 28 August 2020 Regulated information For immediate publication Balta 2020 First Half Results Group Financial Highlights: H1 2020 consolidated Revenue was €266.4m (-24.2% YoY), Adjusted EBITDA was €18.3m (-51.0% YoY) and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.9% (down from 10.6% in H1 2019) driven by the COVID-19 impediments starting in March 2020.

o Organic revenue declined by -24.7% with an FX impact of +0.5%

o Revenue growth by division: Rugs -29.6%, Commercial -13.7%, Residential -27.7%

Net Leverage increased to 5.9x from 4.3x at the end of Q1 2020 excluding the impact of IFRS16, driven by the significantly reduced Adjusted LTM EBITDA. In April 2020, we successfully reached an agreement with our majority lending banks under the €61m Super Senior Revolving Credit Facility to adjust the covenant calculation for the impact of COVID-19 through to the second quarter of 2021.

COVID-19 pandemic Management took decisive action to protect the Group's employees and financial position by temporarily closing several factories, furloughing staff, carefully controlling costs and maintaining an active dialogue with customers and suppliers

All plants and offices reopened mid-May, after taking the actions necessary to protect employees, including the implementation of social distancing and supplying personal protective equipment. Since then we have seen encouraging signs of recovering demand for our products

Senior staff took voluntary reductions in pay for several months, from 50% for the CEO and paid directors, to 40% for the Management Committee and 30% for other leadership team members. The reduced compensation will not be repaid

The vast majority of staff were put into temporary government unemployment support programs in Belgium, the UK, France and Germany

Fixed and variable cost saving measures, curtailing non-essential expenditure

non-essential expenditure Tight management of purchasing, inventory and other working capital

Deferral of non-essential capital expenditure Revenues dropped significantly in the second quarter, with April most severely impacted and an improving trend starting mid-May and continuing in June. In Rugs and Residential, revenues significantly declined as of mid-March, showing a substantial rebound in June. In Commercial, volume drops were relatively less severe in April and remained at these levels through the second quarter. During the lockdowns we flexed our plant production levels to meet the reduced demand, whilst continuing to efficiently service customer orders. Balta gradually increased production from mid-May, as markets began to reopen. We still expect to produce at approximately 85% of capacity in the fourth quarter of 2020, for which we anticipate additional working capital requirements. As of 30 June 2020, we held cash and cash equivalents of €87.5m, up from €80.4m at the end of Q1, including fully drawn revolving credit facilities of €72.1m. Net leverage was 5.9x at the end of June 2020, well inside the covenant. In April 2020, we successfully reached a precautionary agreement with our majority lending banks under the €61m Super Senior Revolving Credit Facility to adjust the covenant calculation for the impact of COVID-19 through to the second quarter of 2021. - 3 - Group Revenue shortfalls due to COVID-19 lockdowns in Q2 2020 impacted results across all divisions as they could only be partially offset by the fixed expense savings introduced. The focus on cost savings and cash preservation resulted in a positive net cash flow of €7.1m in Q2 2020. Rugs Our Rugs division realized Revenue of €84.3m, down 29.6% versus the first half of 2019. In the US, we realized Revenue slightly below last year, with retailer and direct shipment volumes recovering strongly since mid-May. Our US e-commerce business is growing, but remains burdened by its fixed costs as we have not yet achieved critical mass in this channel. In Europe, we were impacted by the COVID-19 closures of our customers from mid-March, with recovery of volumes beginning in June. Adjusted EBITDA in H1 was €1.0m, down from €9.2m in the same period last year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from 7.6% to 1.2% due to the COVID-19 volume impact despite the fixed cost savings. Commercial Our Commercial division realized Revenue of €100.5m, down 13.7% versus the first half of 2019, with our US business down 10.5% and Europe down 20.0%. Adjusted EBITDA in H1 was €13.9m, down from €19.2min the same period last year, with Adjusted EBITDA margin down from 16.5% to 13.9%. The margin impact from the revenue shortfall was partially offset by mix improvement and fixed expense savings made in the US and Europe, together with margin improvements from NEXT initiatives in our US business. Residential Our Residential division realized Revenue of €72.8m, down 27.7% versus the first half of 2019. The first half Revenue decline was driven by COVID-19 impacts across all markets. We saw strong volume growth from June. Higher margin products represented 40% of Residential Revenue in H1 2020. Adjusted EBITDA in H1 was €3.1m, down from €7.9m inthe same period last year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.2% was down from 7.8% due to the COVID-19 volume impact despite the fixed cost savings, the positive effect from NEXT initiatives and better product mix. - 4 - This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

