Balta : 2020 Q3 Results

1. Key Figures
(€ thousands)
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Results
Revenue
144,399
155,599
Adjusted EBITDA
21,805
17,187
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
15,1%
11,0%
Integration and restructuring expenses
(1,187)
(2,492)
EBITDA
20,618
14,695
Depreciation / amortisation
(9,690)
(9,583)
Operating profit / (loss) for the period
10,928
5,112
Net finance expenses
(7,833)
(5,172)
Income tax benefit / (expense)
(2.327)
(9)
Profit/(loss) for the period
767
(69)
(€ thousands)
YtD 2020
YtD 2019
Results
Revenue
410,781
507,012
Adjusted EBITDA
40,014
54,315
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
9,7%
10,7%
Integration and restructuring expenses
(3,805)
(5,585)
EBITDA
36,209
48,730
Depreciation / amortisation
(29,568)
(28,953)
Operating profit / (loss) for the period
6,641
19,777
Net finance expenses
(21,554)
(17,679)
Income tax benefit / (expense)
(1.189)
506
Profit/(loss) for the period
(16,101)
2,603
Cash flow
Cash at beginning of period
19,241
26,853
Net cash generated / (used) by operating activities
69,590
25,690
Net cash used by investing activities
(16,460)
(18,081)
Net cash generated / (used) by financing activities
45,484
(27,865)
Cash at end of period
117,855
6,597
Financial position
In relation to Balta's financing agreements, the documentation provides for the effect of changes in accounting standards to be neutralized. As such, the application of IFRS 16 has no consequence for the Group's financing.
Note 1: IFRS 16 effect is excluded from the leverage comparison (see glossary)
2. Management discussion and analysis of the results 2.1. Group Financial Highlights
Q3 2020 consolidated Revenue is €144.4m (-7.2% YoY), Adjusted EBITDA is €21.8m (+26.3% YoY) and Adjusted EBITDA margin is 15.1% (up from 11.1% in Q3 2019). o Organic revenue declined YoY by -6.0% with an FX impact of -1.2% o Revenue growth by division: Rugs +11.0%, Commercial -23.7%, Residential +0.2%
Net Debt decreased by €38.8m vs. Q2 2020, driven by increased earnings and cash flow due to our actions to reduce both costs and net working capital.
Net Leverage decreased to 4.7x from 5.9x at the end of Q2 2020 excluding the impact of IFRS16, driven by strong cash generation and the increased LTM Adjusted EBITDA.
The agreements to amend and extend the maturity of our €61m European Super Senior Revolving Credit Facility (European SSRCF) to at least June 2022 (and to June 2024 under certain conditions) closed on 4 November 2020 in return for a small increase in interest rate.
Business Update
Q3 2020 revenues in Rugs and Residential fully recovered from the downturn in Q2 2020 to levels above Q3 2019, while Commercial revenue remains lower than in the third quarter of 2019.
Due to materially improved margins and reduced fixed costs, Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA is well above last year's third quarter. NEXT initiatives resumed in July and contributed to the quarterly result.
Driven by strict working capital management and continued cost savings, net cash flow during the quarter was €30.4m positive, resulting in a cash balance at the end of Q3 2020 of €117.9m, including cash borrowed under our fully drawn Revolving Credit Facilities.
Balta remains focused on protecting the safety and health of its employees and stakeholders throughout and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cyrille Ragoucy, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Balta
said,
"The third quarter of 2020 was strong for Balta. We fully recovered revenues in Rugs and Residential, although Commercial will take somewhat longer to return to more normal levels. Our Adjusted EBITDA ended well above last year's third quarter with an overall margin of 15.1%. The profitability improvement reflects higher volumes in Rugs, the strong margin upside of NEXT initiatives, continued cost savings and lower raw material prices. The third quarter trends continued in October.
We reduced our net debt, thanks to strong cash flow generation, and we regained financial flexibility through the extension of the European SSRCF. We will continue to transform Balta by improving operating performance and prudent cost management. We remain confident we can deliver the expected earnings enhancements from NEXT initiatives, albeit with a delay due to the short term uncertainties created by the pandemic.
In the third quarter of 2020, we passed important milestones in our sustainability agenda. 127 Modulyss products were awarded "Cradle to Cradle" Certified™ Gold and Silver certificates allowing us to bid for the increasing number of contracts that require this certification. In Rugs, sustainable products with at least 40% recycled or single material rugs already represent 17% of quarterly revenues. Both initiatives underline our ambition to materially reduce waste and become a player in the circular economy."
3. Operating review per segment
3.1. Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA per segment
3.1.1. YtD 2020
YTD Q3
YTD Q3
% Change
o/w organic
o/w
(€ million, unless otherwise mentioned)
2020
2019
growth
FX
Rugs
132.6
163.3
(18.8)%
Commercial
145.0
174.8
(17.0)%
Residential
119.9
147.7
(18.8)%
Non-Woven
13.2
21.3
(37.7)%
Consolidated Revenue
410.8
507.0
(19.0)%
(19.0)%
(0.0)%
Rugs
8.0
11.8
(32.4)%
Commercial
21.1
29.7
(29.1)%
Residential
10.3
11.4
(9.4)%
Non-Woven
0.7
1.6
(56.2)%
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
40.1
54.6
(26.5)%
(26.5)%
(0.0)%
Rugs
6.0%
7.2%
Commercial
14.5%
17.0%
Residential
8.6%
7.7%
Non-Woven
5.4%
7.7%
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin
9.8%
10.8%
Note: the segment table has been copied from the press release issued by Balta Group NV, where EBITDA is €0.08m higher than at LSF9 Balta Issuer level due to a markup on management services provided at level of Balta Group NV and then charged to LSF9 Balta Issuer and subsidiaries.
3.1.2. Q3 2020
Q3
Q3
% Change
o/w organic
o/w
(€ million, unless otherwise mentioned)
2020
2019
growth
FX
Rugs
48.3
43.5
11.0%
Commercial
44.5
58.4
(23.7)%
Residential
47.1
47.1
0.2%
Non-Woven
4.4
6.7
(33.4)%
Consolidated Revenue
144.4
155.6
(7.2)%
(6.0)%
(1.2)%
Rugs
6.9
2.6
163.9%
Commercial
7.1
10.5
(32.1)%
Residential
7.3
3.5
105.3%
Non-Woven
0.5
0.6
(14.7)%
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
21.8
17.3
26.3%
28.1%
(1.8)%
Rugs
14.3%
6.0%
Commercial
16.1%
18.0%
Residential
15.4%
7.5%
Non-Woven
11.7%
9.1%
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin
15.1%
11.1%
Note: the segment table has been copied from the press release issued by Balta Group NV, where EBITDA is €0.03m higher than at LSF9 Balta Issuer level due to a markup on management services provided at level of Balta Group NV and then charged to LSF9 Balta Issuer and subsidiaries.
3.2. Group
COVID-19 still represents an unprecedented disruption and material challenge to our industry. In its continued response, Balta remains focused on protecting the safety and health of its employees, customers and other stakeholders throughout and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the third quarter of 2020, all plants were operational. We continued fixed and variable cost saving measures, ensured non-essential capital expenditure had shorter payback terms and tightly managed purchasing, inventory and other working capital.
Revenues recovered to normal levels in Rugs and Residential in the third quarter. In Commercial, where the Q2 reduction was less severe, volumes rebounded less strongly in Q3.
We remained focused on efficient customer service and gradually increased production over the summer. Given the continued uncertainties, we still expect to produce at approximately 85% of capacity in the fourth quarter of 2020. We anticipate some of the working capital savings to reverse as we continue to ramp up and normalise.
The focus on cost savings, cash preservation and lower raw material costs resulted in a positive net cash flow of €30.4m in Q3 2020. As of 30 September 2020, we held cash and cash equivalents of €117.9m, including cash borrowed under our fully drawn Revolving Credit Facilities of €72.0m.
Net leverage was 4.7x at the end of September 2020, materially down in the third quarter and well inside the covenant in our European SSRCF.
In October 2020, Balta signed agreements with each of its lenders under its existing European SSRCF to amend and extend the maturity date from 11 August 2021 to at least 30 June 2022. The maturity date may be further extended to a date no later than 30 June 2024, subject to a refinancing or an extension of Balta's Senior Secured Notes due September 2022. The amendment and extension was granted in return for a small increase in interest rate.
3.3. Rugs
Our Rugs division realized Revenue of €48.3m, up 11.0% versus the third quarter of 2019. In the US, Revenue was well above last year. Our US e-commerce business continues to grow strongly, but margins will continue to be disproportionately impacted by fixed costs until we reach critical mass. In Europe, volumes are in line with last year.
Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 was €6.9m, up from €2.6m in the same period last year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin strongly increased from 6.0% to 14.3% due to higher volumes, better product mix, lower material prices, strict cost control and margin improvements from NEXT initiatives.
3.4. Commercial
Our Commercial division realized Revenue of €44.5m, down 23.7% versus the third quarter of 2019, with our US business down 27.8% and Europe down 14.4% driven by a more extended impact from COVID- 19.
Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 was €7.1m, down from €10.5m in the same period last year. In spite of the significant volume drop, the Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.1% was only moderately down from 18.0% thanks to fixed cost savings made in the US and Europe and the positive effect from NEXT initiatives in our US business.
3.5. Residential
Our Residential division realized Revenue of €47.1m, up 0.2% versus the third quarter of 2019. Most markets recovered, with solid demand in the UK, France and Benelux. Higher margin products represented 37% of Residential Revenue in Q3 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 was €7.3m, up from €3.5m in the same period last year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.4% was substantially recovering from 7.5% in Q3 2019 benefitting from NEXT initiatives, strict cost control and lower raw material prices.
4. Other financial items review
4.1. Integration and Restructuring Expenses
Non-recurring expenses for integration and restructuring over the first nine months of 2020 amounted to €3.8m, as compared to €5.6m in the same period last year. The expense in the current period is mainly related to our NEXT program as well as other non-recurring advisory services.
4.2. Net financing expenses
Net finance expenses for the first nine months of 2020 are equal to €21.6m, as compared to €17.7m in the same period last year. This increase is mainly driven by interest on the RCF which was fully drawn in March 2020 and on the sale and leaseback transaction performed in January 2020.
4.3. Taxation
Income tax cost equal to €1.2m for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, is compared to a €0.5m benefit in the same period last year. This results from a deferred tax benefit of €0.8m offset by an income tax expense of €2.0m for the period. The deferred tax benefit is primarily driven by recognition of deferred tax assets. The normalized effective tax rate of the Group is around 25%.
4.4. Earnings per share
Net earnings per share for the first nine months of 2020 were a loss of €0.12, compared to a profit of €0.02 for the same period last year.
4.5. Cashflow and net debt
Net debt at the end of September 2020 is equal to €281.4m, versus €313.7m at the end of December 2019. The decrease is driven by our actions to reduce both costs and net working capital (reported Net Debt Q3 2020 of €281.4m includes €40.4m IFRS16 impact).
5. Risk Factors
As a result of COVID-19, the risk section of the annual report of 2019 has been examined and reconfirmed to be accurate and up to date. We have responded on the worldwide pandemic as disclosed in the annual report (e.g. full drawing of the RCF, renegotiated covenant compliance amendment) as well as assessing and anticipating potential effects on our liquidity and creditworthiness. We improved financial flexibility through the extension of the European Super Senior Revolving Credit Facility to at least mid- 2022. At the end of September 2020, the company is not in breach of its financing covenants and has not made use of the adjusted covenant calculation. The company has made great efforts to save cost and preserve cash, in order to mitigate the negative impacts of the pandemic, while taking actions to protect employees. Balta will continue to adjust its mode of operations to reflect changes in the external environment.
Based on the above and although visibility is limited due to the resurgence of COVID-19 as of October/November, we are currently forecasting our existing cash on hand and cash flow to be sufficient to support our business through the applicable forecast period.
6. Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
6.1. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(€ thousands)
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
YtD 2020
YtD 2019
I. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Revenue
144,399
155,599
410,781
507,012
Raw material expenses
(53,850)
(71,387)
(170,102)
(238,721)
Changes in inventories
(9,688)
(2,753)
(20,609)
(4,146)
Employee benefit expenses
(36,093)
(39,298)
(109,772)
(125,000)
Other income
706
673
1,753
2,166
Other expenses
(23,669)
(25,646)
(72,037)
(86,995)
Depreciation/ amortization
(9,690)
(9,583)
(29,568)
(28,953)
Adjusted Operating Profit 1
12,115
7,604
10,446
25,362
Gains on asset disposals
-
-
-
-
Integration and restructuring expenses
(1,187)
(2,492)
(3,805)
(5,585)
Operating profit / (loss) 1
10,928
5,112
6,641
19,777
Finance income
(79)
-
1
190
Finance expenses
(7,754)
(5,172)
(21,554)
(17,869)
Net finance expenses
(7,833)
(5,172)
(21,554)
(17,679)
Profit / (loss) before income taxes
3,095
(60)
(14,912)
2,098
Income tax benefit / (expense)
(2,327)
(9)
(1,189)
506
Profit / (loss) for the period from continuing operations
767
(69)
(16,101)
2,603
Profit/ (loss) for the period from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) for the period
767
(69)
(16,101)
2,603
Attributable to:
Equity holders
767
(69)
(16,101)
2,603
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
II. CONSOLIDATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Items in other comprehensive income that may be subsequently
reclassified to P&L
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(10,595)
7,316
(16,565)
1,493
Changes in fair value of hedging instruments qualifying for cash flow hedge
accounting
(288)
(457)
281
(144)
Changes in deferred taxes
Items in other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to P&L
Changes in deferred taxes
90
270
(9)
659
Changes in employee defined benefit obligations
(72)
(607)
51
(2.658)
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
(10,864)
6,522
(16.242)
(649)
Total comprehensive income for the period
(10,097)
6,454
(32,344)
1,954
Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the company
0.01
(0.00)
(0.12)
0.02
Adjusted Operating Profit / Operating profit/(loss) are non-GAAP measures.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) adjusted for depreciation and amortization charges.
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.
6.2. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(€ thousands)
30 Sept 2020
31 Dec 2019
Property, plant and equipment
316,746
337,594
(Of which IFRS 16 related right-of-use assets)
40,861
42,072
Land and buildings
176,914
186,173
Plant and machinery
129,065
138,807
Other fixtures and fittings, tools and equipment
10,766
12,614
Goodwill
193,097
195,991
Other intangible assets
9,869
10,357
Deferred income tax assets
8,859
10,680
Trade and other receivables
976
1,121
Total non-current assets
529,547
555,742
Inventory
120,737
152,948
Derivative financial instruments
220
3
Trade and other receivables
54,872
58,966
Current income tax assets
7
259
Cash and cash equivalents
117,855
19,241
Total current assets
293,691
231,417
Total assets
823,238
787,159
Share capital
137,848
137,848
Share premium
155,486
155,486
Other comprehensive income
(53,354)
(37,112)
Retained earnings
(1,020)
15,115
Other reserves
(14,283)
(14,283)
Total equity
224,677
257,055
Senior Secured Notes
232,755
232,001
Senior Term Loan Facility
-
-
Bank and Other Borrowings
79,415
48,963
Of which IFRS 16 related lease liabilities
32,649
37,318
Deferred income tax liabilities
37,894
41,004
Provisions for other liabilities and charges
2,678
2,729
Employee benefit obligations
3,725
4,106
Total non-current liabilities
356,467
328,802
Senior Secured Notes
(1,210)
3,425
Senior Term Loan Facility
-
34,927
Bank and Other Borrowings
84,168
8,680
Of which IFRS 16 related lease liabilities
7,759
7,357
Provisions for other liabilities and charges
50
164
Derivative financial instruments
-
413
Other payroll and social related payables
49,415
36,928
Trade and other payables
105,857
112,072
Income tax liabilities
3,814
4,694
Total current liabilities
242,094
201,302
Total liabilities
598,561
530,104
Total equity and liabilities
823,238
787,159
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.
6.3. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(€ thousands)
YtD 2020
YtD 2019
I. CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net profit / (loss) for the period
(16,101)
2,603
Adjustments for:
Income tax expense/(income)
1,189
(506)
Finance income
(1)
(190)
Financial expense
21,554
17,869
Depreciation, amortisation (incl. depreciation of IFRS 16 right-of-use
28,953
assets - as from 2019)
29,568
(Gain)/loss on disposal of non-current assets
(32)
(50)
Movement in provisions and deferred revenue
(114)
(885)
Fair value of derivatives
(349)
100
Cash generated before changes in working capital
35,714
47,895
Changes in working capital:
Inventories
31,701
(4,413)
Trade receivables
4,377
(3,178)
Trade payables
(6,324)
(4,517)
Other working capital
8,215
(4,138)
Cash generated after changes in working capital
73,683
31,649
Net income tax (paid)
(4,093)
(5,959)
Net cash generated / (used) by operating activities
69,590
25,690
II. CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(14,957)
(19,385)
Acquisition of intangibles
(1,503)
(1,038)
Proceeds from non-current assets
-
2,342
Acquisition of subsidiary
-
-
Net cash used by investing activities
(16,460)
(18,081)
IIII. CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Interest and other finance charges paid, net
(22,216)
(21,613)
Proceeds from borrowings with third parties
113,416
-
Proceeds from capital contributions
-
-
Repayments of Senior Term Loan Facility
(35,019)
-
Repayments of borrowings with third parties (incl. IFRS 16 lease liabilities -
as from 2019)
(10,698)
(6,252)
Net cash generated / (used) by financing activities
45,484
(27,865)
NET INCREASE/ (DECREASE ) IN CASH AND BANK OVERDRAFTS
98,613
(20,256)
Cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at the beginning of the period
19,241
26,853
Cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at the end of the period
117,855
6,597
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.
6.4. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Share
Share
Other
Retained
Other
Total
Non-
Total
comprehen
controlling
capital
premium
earnings
reserves
equity
(€ thousands)
sive income
interest
Balance at 31 December 2018
137,848
155,486
(33,386)
6,286
(14,283)
251,951
-
251,951
Adoption of accounting policies
-
-
-
(1,530)
-
(1,530)
-
-
Balance 1 January 2019
137,848
155,486
(33,386)
4,756
(14,283)
250,421
-
250,421
Profit / (loss) for the period
-
-
-
10,360
-
10,360
-
10,360
Equity-settledshare-based payment plans
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
-
-
(2,133)
-
-
(2,133)
-
(2,133)
Changes in fair value of hedging instruments qualifying for cash flow hedge
-
-
(245)
-
-
(245)
-
(245)
accounting
Cumulative changes in deferred taxes
-
-
393
-
-
393
-
393
Cumulative changes in employee defined benefit obligations
-
-
(1,740)
-
-
(1,740)
-
(1,740)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
(3,725)
10,360
-
6,634
-
6,634
Balance at 31 December 2019
137,848
155,486
(37,112)
15,115
(14,283)
257,055
-
257,055
Profit / (loss) for the period
-
-
-
(16,101)
-
(16,101)
-
(16,101)
Equity-settledshare-based payment plans
-
-
-
(34)
-
(34)
-
(34)
Other comprehensive income
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
-
-
(16,565)
-
-
(16,565)
-
(16,565)
Changes in fair value of hedging instruments qualifying for cash flow hedge
-
-
281
-
-
281
-
281
accounting
Cumulative changes in deferred taxes
-
-
(9)
-
-
(9)
-
(9)
Cumulative changes in employee defined benefit obligations
-
-
51
-
-
51
-
51
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
(16,242)
-
-
(16,242)
-
(16,242)
Balance at 30 September 2020
137,848
155,486
(53,354)
(1,020)
(14,283)
224,677
-
224,677
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements
6.5. Selected Explanatory Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
6.5.1.Significant Accounting Policies
These consolidated condensed interim financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim financial reporting. They do not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any public announcements made by the Balta Group during the interim reporting period.
The amounts in this document are presented in thousands of euro, unless otherwise stated. Rounding adjustments have been made in calculating some of the financial information included in these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.
The accounting policies are consistent with those of the previous financial year and corresponding interim period, except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below.
New and amended standards adopted by the Group
The following new standards, amendments and interpretations to standards have been issued, but have not been endorsed by the European Union or are considered to have a limited impact on the financial statements of 2020. The Group intends to adopt these standards and interpretations if applicable and considered to be significant, when they become effective.
Amendments to Refences to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards (effective 1 January 2020).
Amendments to the guidance of IFRS 3 Business Combinations, that revises the definition of a business (effective 1 January 2020).
Amendments to the definition of material in IAS 1 and IAS 8 (effective 1 January 2020).
Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 (effective 1 January 2020).o IFRS 17 insurance contracts, (effective 1 January 2022).
6.5.2.Segment Reporting
Segment information is presented in respect of the Company's business segments. The performances of the segments is reviewed by the chief operating decision maker, which is the Management Committee.
Note 1: For Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Capital Expenditure, the previous reporting period refers to
September 30, 2019. The previous reported period for Net Inventory and Trade Receivables refers to December 31, 2019.
6.5.3.Integration and Restructuring Expenses
The following table sets forth integration and restructuring expenses for the period ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. This comprises various items which are considered by management as non-recurring or unusual by nature.
(€ thousands)
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
YtD 2020
YtD 2019
Integration and restructuring expenses
1,187
2,492
3,805
5,585
Corporate restructuring
590
11
1,796
52
Business restructuring
742
2,644
2,392
6,037
Other
(145)
(163)
(384)
(504)
Integration and restructuring expenses over the first nine months of 2020 amounted to €3.8m, as compared to €5.6m in the same period last year. The expense in the current period is primarily driven by the one-off costs related to our NEXT program and other non-recurring advisory services.
6.5.4.Goodwill
The goodwill decreased by €2.9m from €196.0m as of December 31, 2019 to €193.1m as of September 30, 2020. The decrease in goodwill reflects the changes in foreign exchange rate from the US dollar to euro from the date of acquisition of Bentley. The related foreign exchange fluctuations are presented in other comprehensive income.
6.5.5.Net Debt Reconciliation
The following table reconciles the net cash flow to movements in net debt:
Cash and
Cash
Liabilities from financing activities
equivalents
Senior
Senior
Senior
Senior
Lease
Lease
Secured
Term Loan
Term Loan
Super
Bentley
Secured
liabilities
liabilities
Notes due
Notes due
Facility
Facility
due after 1
due within
Senior RCF
RCF
within 1
due after 1
due within
after 1 year
year
year
1 year
year
1 year
Total gross
Cash and
Total net
financial
Cash
financial
debt
equivalents
debt
(€ thousands)
Net debt as at 31 December
(234,900)
(5,360)
(35,019)
(48,963)
(8,680)
-
-
(332,923)
19,241
(313,681)
2019
-
Cashflows
-
4,551
-
-
-
-
4,551
98,613
103,164
-
-
Proceeds of borrowings with
third parties
-
-
-
-
(38,008)
(3,992)
(56,042)
(15,374)
(113,416)
-
(113,416)
Business combinations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign exchange
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
adjustments
Repayments of borrowings
-
-
-
35,019
-
10,698
-
-
45,717
-
45,717
with third parties
Other non- cash movements
-
-
-
-
7,556
(10,777)
-
-
(3,221)
-
(3,221)
Net debt as at 30 September
(234,900)
(809)
-
-
(79,415)
(12,752)
(56,042)
(15,374)
(399,292)
117,855
(281,438)
2020
The net debt at the end of Q3 2020 amounts to € 281.4m, compared to €313.7m per Q4 2019. The decrease is the result of our actions to reduce both costs and net working capital. The table above does not include the movements in capitalized financing fees, or the interest paid.
15
6.5.6.Related Party Transactions
The related party transactions with shareholders and parties related to the shareholders have not substantially changed in nature and impact compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 and hence no updated information is included in this interim report.
The remuneration of key management is determined on an annual basis, therefore, no further details are included in this interim report.
6.5.7.Commitments
There is no significant evolution to report in terms of commitments. Please refer to Note 38 'Commitments' in the IFRS Financial Statements of the 2019 annual report.
6.5.8.Events After the Statement of Financial Position Date
The agreement to amend and extend the maturity of our existing €61m European Super Senior Revolving Credit Facility to at least June 2022 (and to June 2024 under certain conditions) closed on 4 November 2020 in return for a small increase in interest rate.
6.5.9.Going Concern
We have responded to the worldwide pandemic as disclosed in the annual report and by assessing and anticipating potential effects on our liquidity and creditworthiness.
Net leverage was 4.7x at the end of September 2020, well inside the covenant. In March 2020, we fully drew our European and US Revolving Credit Facilities and in April 2020, we successfully reached a precautionary agreement with our majority lending banks under the €61m European Super Senior Revolving Credit Facility to adjust the covenant calculation for the EBITDA impact of COVID-19 through to the second quarter of 2021 and, in November 2020, we improved financial flexibility through the extension of the European Super Senior Revolving Credit Facility to at least mid-2022 (and to June 2024 under certain conditions). The company has made great efforts to save cost and preserve cash, in order to mitigate the negative impacts of the pandemic, while taking actions to protect employees. Balta will continue to adjust its mode of operations to reflect changes in the external environment.
Based on the above and although visibility is limited due to the resurgence of COVID-19 as of October/November, we are currently forecasting our existing cash on hand and cash flow to be sufficient to support our business through the applicable forecast period.
16
7. Glossary: Alternative Performance Measures
The following alternative performance measures (non-IFRS) have been used as management believes that they are widely used by certain investors, securities analysts and other interested parties as supplemental measures of performance and liquidity. The alternative performance measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results, our performance or our liquidity under IFRS.
Organic Growth is defined as growth excluding (i) FX impact, which comprises the translation of key foreign entities, (ii) M&A impact and (iii) the impact of IFRS16. Note that as from 1 January 2019 onwards, the calculation of the FX impact changed, whereby transactional FX impacts are no longer taken into account under FX impact.
Adjusted Operating Profit/Loss is defined as operating profit/(loss) adjusted for (i) the impact of the purchase price allocation mainly on changes in inventory, (ii) gains on assets disposals, (iii) integration and restructuring expenses and (iv) impairment and write-off.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as the Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating profit / (loss) adjusted for (i) the impact of the purchase price allocation mainly on change in inventories, (ii) gains on asset disposals, (iii) integration and restructuring expenses, (iv) depreciation / amortization and (v) impairment and write-off
Adjusted Earnings per Share is defined as profit/(loss) for the period adjusted for (i) the impact of the purchase price allocation of changes in inventory, (ii) gains on assets disposals, (iii) integration and restructuring expenses, (iv) non-recurring finance expenses and (v) non-recurring tax effects divided by the number of shares of Balta Issuer S.à r.l.
Gross Debt is defined as (i) Senior Secured Notes adjusted for the financing fees included in the carrying amount, (ii) Senior Term Loan Facility adjusted for capitalized financing fees and (iii) Bank and other borrowings adjusted for capitalized financing fees
Net Debt is defined as (i) Senior Secured Notes adjusted for the financing fees included in the carrying amount, (ii) Senior Term Loan Facility adjusted for capitalized financing fees, (iii) Bank and other borrowings adjusted for capitalized financing fees and (iv) cash and cash equivalents
Net-investmentornet-CAPEX is defined as of the sum of all investments in tangible and intangible fixed assets adjusted for proceeds from sales of fixed assets
Leverage is defined as the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (excluding IFRS16 impacts as per financing documentation)
