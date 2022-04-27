Balta : 2021 Annual Results

LSF9 BALTA ISSUER S.à r.l.

Senior Secured Notes due 2024

Annual Report ended 31 December, 2021

Registered oﬃce

15, Boulevard Friedrich Wilhelm Raiﬀeisen L-2411 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 198084

2021

ANNUAL REPORT

TABLE OF CONTENTS

THE GROUP AT A GLANCE

The Group at a Glance 2

Balta Group in Numbers 11

Balta Group Worldwide 12

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Management report 14

SUMMARY OF MAIN RISKS

Summary of main risks 22

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the period ended 31 December

&RQVROLGDWHG VWDWHPHQW RI ȴQDQFLDO SRVLWLRQ as at 31 December

&RQVROLGDWHG VWDWHPHQW RI FDVK ȵRZV for the period ended 31 December

4. Consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 December

28

29

30

31

5. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 32

Notes see box on the right

Audit Report

Notes NOTE 1 Accounting policies 32 NOTE 2 Critical accounting estimates and judgements 45 NOTE 3 Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures 47 NOTE 4 Segment reporting 48 NOTE 5 NOTE 6 Goodwill 49 (PSORHH EHQHȴW H[SHQVHV NOTE 7 2WKHU LQFRPH DQG H[SHQVHV NOTE 8 Depreciation / amortisation 52 NOTE 9 ΖQWHJUDWLRQ DQG UHVWUXFWXULQJ H[SHQVHVNOTE 10 )LQDQFH H[SHQVHV NOTE 11 ΖQFRPH WD[ EHQHȴW H[SHQVH NOTE 12 Other intangible assets 54 NOTE 13 Property, plant and equipment 55 NOTE 14 'HIHUUHG LQFRPH WD[ DVVHWV DQG OLDELOLWLHV NOTE 15 Inventories 60 NOTE 16 Trade and other receivables 60 NOTE 17 Cash and cash equivalents 62 NOTE 18 Share capital and share premium 62 NOTE 19 Other comprehensive income 63 NOTE 20 Retained earnings 64 NOTE 21 Senior Secured Notes 64 NOTE 22 Bank and other borrowings 66 NOTE 23 Leases 68 NOTE 24 Net debt reconciliations 69 NOTE 25 $GGLWLRQDO GLVFORVXUHV RQ ȴQDQFLDO LQVWUXPHQWV NOTE 26 Financial risk management 71 NOTE 27 (PSORHH EHQHȴW REOLJDWLRQV NOTE 28 Other payroll and social related payables 78 NOTE 29 Provisions for other liabilities and charges 78 NOTE 30 Trade and other payables 79 NOTE 31 Share based payments 79 NOTE 32 Government grants 79 NOTE 33 Earnings per share 80 NOTE 34 Dividends per share 81 NOTE 35 Commitments 81 NOTE 36 82 List of consolidated companies NOTE 37 Related party transactions 83 NOTE 38 Fees paid to the Group's auditors 83 NOTE 39 Discontinued operations 83 NOTE 40 Events after the reporting period 86

State-of-the-art weaving looms

THE GROUP

AT A GLANCE

Balta is a leading producer of high-quality textile ﬂoor coverings. Representing a consolidated revenue of € 634m and the passion and commitment of 4,029 employees, our products are manufactured in 8 production facilities and sold to 136 countries worldwide.

On 29 November 2021, Balta Group has announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to sell its Rugs, Residential polypropylene and Non-Woven businesses, together with the Balta brand, to Victoria PLC WKHbȆWUDQVDFWLRQȇ

The transaction concluded, on 4 April 2022, will allow the continuing Group to focus on developing its commercial busi-nesses in Europe and the United States under the main brands arc edition, Bentley and modulyss, as well as its premium European Residential polyamide business, Ζ7& )RU WKH SXUSRVHV RI WKLV annual report, we will cover both the continuing and discontinued SDUWV RI WKH EXVLQHVV

Revenue 2021 per segment (1)

Rugs

Commercial

Residential

Non-woven

We refer to the Financial Report IRU IXUWKHU LQIRUPDWLRQ

37.2%

Adjusted EBITDA 2021 per segment (2)

Rugs

Commercial

Residential

Non-woven

(1) The revenue of 2021 includes € 357.5m of revenue from the discontinued operations (Rugs, Res PP and Non-Woven).

(2) The Adjusted EBITDA of 2021 includes € 43.9m of Adjusted EBITDA from the discontinued operations (Rugs, Res PP and Non-Woven).

SEGMENTS

THE GROUP AT A GLANCE

Rugs

woven and tufted area rugs, sold under the Balta home brand.

Residential

wall-to-wall carpet and carpet tiles for domestic use, through the brands Balta carpets, Balta carpet tiles and ITC.

Commercial

wall-to-wall carpet and carpet tiles for commercial use under the brands arc edition, Bentley, and modulyss.

Non-Woven

needle felt, carpet backing, and technical non-wovens under the Captiqs brand.

Our traditional core markets include the United States, WKH 8QLWHG .LQJGRP *HUPDQ DQG )UDQFH :H DOVR KDYH DbVWURQJ SUHVHQFH LQ &HQWUDO DQG (DVWHUQ (XURSH