Balta : 2021 Annual Results

LSF9 BALTA ISSUER S.à r.l.
Senior Secured Notes due 2024
Annual Report ended 31 December, 2021
Registered oﬃce
15, Boulevard Friedrich Wilhelm Raiﬀeisen L-2411 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 198084
2021
ANNUAL REPORT
TABLE OF CONTENTS
THE GROUP AT A GLANCE
The Group at a Glance 2
Balta Group in Numbers 11
Balta Group Worldwide 12
MANAGEMENT REPORT
Management report 14
SUMMARY OF MAIN RISKS
Summary of main risks 22
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
for the period ended 31 December
&RQVROLGDWHG VWDWHPHQW RI ȴQDQFLDO SRVLWLRQ as at 31 December
&RQVROLGDWHG VWDWHPHQW RI FDVK ȵRZV for the period ended 31 December
4. Consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 December
28
29
30
31
5. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 32
Notes see box on the right
Audit Report
Notes
NOTE 1
Accounting policies
32
NOTE 2
Critical accounting estimates and judgements 45
NOTE 3
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures 47
NOTE 4
Segment reporting 48
NOTE 5
NOTE 6
Goodwill 49 (PSORHH EHQHȴW H[SHQVHV
NOTE 7
2WKHU LQFRPH DQG H[SHQVHV
NOTE 8
Depreciation / amortisation 52
NOTE 9
ΖQWHJUDWLRQ DQG UHVWUXFWXULQJ H[SHQVHVNOTE 10 )LQDQFH H[SHQVHV
NOTE 11 ΖQFRPH WD[ EHQHȴW H[SHQVH
NOTE 12 Other intangible assets 54
NOTE 13 Property, plant and equipment 55 NOTE 14 'HIHUUHG LQFRPH WD[ DVVHWV DQG OLDELOLWLHV
NOTE 15 Inventories 60
NOTE 16 Trade and other receivables 60
NOTE 17 Cash and cash equivalents 62
NOTE 18 Share capital and share premium 62
NOTE 19 Other comprehensive income 63
NOTE 20 Retained earnings 64
NOTE 21 Senior Secured Notes 64
NOTE 22 Bank and other borrowings 66
NOTE 23 Leases 68
NOTE 24 Net debt reconciliations 69 NOTE 25 $GGLWLRQDO GLVFORVXUHV RQ ȴQDQFLDO LQVWUXPHQWV
NOTE 26 Financial risk management 71 NOTE 27 (PSORHH EHQHȴW REOLJDWLRQV
NOTE 28 Other payroll and social related payables 78
NOTE 29 Provisions for other liabilities and charges 78
NOTE 30 Trade and other payables 79
NOTE 31 Share based payments 79
NOTE 32 Government grants 79
NOTE 33 Earnings per share 80
NOTE 34 Dividends per share 81
NOTE 35 Commitments 81
NOTE 36 82
List of consolidated companies
NOTE 37 Related party transactions 83
NOTE 38 Fees paid to the Group's auditors 83
NOTE 39 Discontinued operations 83
NOTE 40 Events after the reporting period 86
State-of-the-art weaving looms
THE GROUP
AT A GLANCE
Balta is a leading producer of high-quality textile ﬂoor coverings. Representing a consolidated revenue of € 634m and the passion and commitment of 4,029 employees, our products are manufactured in 8 production facilities and sold to 136 countries worldwide.
On 29 November 2021, Balta Group has announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to sell its Rugs, Residential polypropylene and Non-Woven businesses, together with the Balta brand, to Victoria PLC WKHbȆWUDQVDFWLRQȇ
The transaction concluded, on 4 April 2022, will allow the continuing Group to focus on developing its commercial busi-nesses in Europe and the United States under the main brands arc edition, Bentley and modulyss, as well as its premium European Residential polyamide business, Ζ7& )RU WKH SXUSRVHV RI WKLV annual report, we will cover both the continuing and discontinued SDUWV RI WKH EXVLQHVV
Revenue 2021 per segment (1)
Rugs
Commercial
Residential
Non-woven
We refer to the Financial Report IRU IXUWKHU LQIRUPDWLRQ
37.2%
Adjusted EBITDA 2021 per segment (2)
Rugs
Commercial
Residential
Non-woven
-
(1) The revenue of 2021 includes € 357.5m of revenue from the discontinued operations (Rugs, Res PP and Non-Woven).
-
(2) The Adjusted EBITDA of 2021 includes € 43.9m of Adjusted EBITDA from the discontinued operations (Rugs, Res PP and Non-Woven).
SEGMENTS
THE GROUP AT A GLANCE
Rugs
woven and tufted area rugs, sold under the Balta home brand.
Residential
wall-to-wall carpet and carpet tiles for domestic use, through the brands Balta carpets, Balta carpet tiles and ITC.
Commercial
wall-to-wall carpet and carpet tiles for commercial use under the brands arc edition, Bentley, and modulyss.
Non-Woven
needle felt, carpet backing, and technical non-wovens under the Captiqs brand.
Our traditional core markets include the United States, WKH 8QLWHG .LQJGRP *HUPDQ DQG )UDQFH :H DOVR KDYH DbVWURQJ SUHVHQFH LQ &HQWUDO DQG (DVWHUQ (XURSH
