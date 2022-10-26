Balta : Belysse Group nv will be listed on Euronext as BELYS

PRESS RELEASE

Waregem, 24 October 2022, 5:40 p.m. CET

For immediate publication

Belysse Group nv will be listed on Euronext as

BELYS

Following the approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting on Monday 24 October 2022, the corporate name of Balta Group nv is changed to Belysse Group nv. The company will be listed on Euronext as BELYS.

Belysse designs and manufactures sustainable textile floor coverings for commercial and residential applications and commercializes its products focusing 90% on North America and Europe under premium brands Bentley (US), modulyss, arc edition and ITC (Europe). Headquartered in Waregem, Belgium, Belysse employs nearly 1300 people and operates three manufacturing sites in Belgium (Tielt and Zele) and the United States (Los Angeles).

With its origins deeply rooted near the river Lys, in the heart of Flanders' renowned textile industry, Belysse will build on its strong legacy in soft flooring, delivering premium quality and design to customers across the world. The company will continue to invest in resilient growth, with an even greater focus on innovation, sustainability, manufacturing optimization and more agile digital solutions.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Simon Kerckaert

Finance Director

investor.relations@belysse.com

www.belysse.com

ABOUT BELYSSE

