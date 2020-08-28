Log in
BALTA GROUP NV

(BALTA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 08/27 11:08:36 am
1.12 EUR   +2.75%
01:13aBALTA : H1 2020 Resultaten
PU
01:13aBALTA : H1 2020 Results
PU
01:13aBALTA : 2020 H1 Results
PU
Balta : H1 2020 Results

08/28/2020 | 01:13am EDT
Balta - H1 2020 Results

28 Aug 2020 07:02 CEST

Company Name

BALTA GROUP

ISN

BE0974314461

Market

Euronext

Symbol

BALTA

Source

BALTA GROUP

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Balta Group NV published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 05:12:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 540 M 639 M 639 M
Net income 2020 -16,0 M -19,0 M -19,0 M
Net Debt 2020 310 M 367 M 367 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,15x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40,3 M 47,5 M 47,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 926
Free-Float -
Chart BALTA GROUP NV
Balta Group nv Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALTA GROUP NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,37 €
Last Close Price 1,12 €
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cyrille Ragoucy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jan-Christian Werner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Kolbeck Non-Executive Director
Hannah Strong Non-Executive Director
Jeremy Fryzuk Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALTA GROUP NV-59.93%47
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-28.90%6 644
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.41.20%5 548
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-19.08%5 361
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED91.71%5 100
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.67%4 458
