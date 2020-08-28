|
Balta : H1 2020 Results
08/28/2020 | 01:13am EDT
Balta - H1 2020 Results
Company Name
BALTA GROUP
ISN
BE0974314461
Market
Euronext
Symbol
BALTA
Source
BALTA GROUP
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Balta Group NV published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 05:12:02 UTC
|
|All news about BALTA GROUP NV
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
540 M
639 M
639 M
|Net income 2020
|
-16,0 M
-19,0 M
-19,0 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
310 M
367 M
367 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-3,15x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
40,3 M
47,5 M
47,6 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,65x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,51x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 926
|Free-Float
|-
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BALTA GROUP NV
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
|
1,37 €
|Last Close Price
|
1,12 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
33,9%
|Spread / Average Target
|
22,0%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
7,14%