Balta : Transparency Notification

Sint-Baafs-Vijve, 28 September 2021, 5:40 p.m. CET

Transparency Notification

Disclosure made pursuant to the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings

Balta Group NV, listed on Euronext Brussels (the "Company"), has received a transparency notification dated 27 September 2021. This transparency notification indicates that Prime AIFM Lux S.A. now holds, as from 17 September 2021, 5.00% of the voting rights of the Company. Prime AIFM Lux S.A. has therefore crossed the threshold of 5%.

The aforesaid notification dated 27 September 2021 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

A parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Prime AIFM Lux S.A., 13 Rue Beaumont, L-1219 Luxembourg (Luxembourg)

Prime Capital AG, Bockenheimer Landstr.. 51-53,D-60325 Frankfurt am Main (Germany)

Prime Partners GmbH, Bockenheimer Landstr. 51-53,D-60325 Frankfurt am Main (Germany)

Transaction date: 17 September 2021

Threshold that is crossed (in %): 5%

Denominator: 35,943,396

Notified details: