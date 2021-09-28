Balta : Transparency Notification

Sint-Baafs-Vijve, 28 September 2021, 5:40 p.m. CET
Balta Group NV, listed on Euronext Brussels (the "Company"), has received a transparency notification dated 27 September 2021. This transparency notification indicates that Prime AIFM Lux S.A. now holds, as from 17 September 2021, 5.00% of the voting rights of the Company. Prime AIFM Lux S.A. has therefore crossed the threshold of 5%.
The aforesaid notification dated 27 September 2021 contains the following information:
Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement:
Prime AIFM Lux S.A., 13 Rue Beaumont, L-1219 Luxembourg (Luxembourg)
Prime Capital AG, Bockenheimer Landstr.. 51-53,D-60325 Frankfurt am Main (Germany)
Prime Partners GmbH, Bockenheimer Landstr. 51-53,D-60325 Frankfurt am Main (Germany)
Transaction date:17 September 2021
Threshold that is crossed (in %):5%
Denominator:35,943,396
Notified details:
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to
Not linked
Linked to
Not linked
to the
to the
securities
securities
securities
securities
Prime Partners GmbH
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Prime Capital AG
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Prime AIFM Lux S.A.
1,798,185
0
5.00%
TOTAL
1,798,185
0
5.00%
0.00%
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
Prime Partners GmbH is 70% owner of Prime Capital AG.
Prime Capital AG is 100% owner of Prime AIFM Lux S.A.
At its discretion in the absence of specific instructions Prime AIFM Lux S.A. is the investment manager which can exercise the voting rights held in Prime Capital Access S.A., SICAV-FIS and Prime Partners GmbH is not a controlled entity.
Additional information: The shares Balta Group with the ISIN BE0974314461 are held by Prime Capital Access S.A., SICAV-FIS - Robus German Credit Opportunities Sub-Fund.
Miscellaneous
This press release may be consulted on the website of the Company via the link www.baltainvestors.com
For further information, please contact
Margo Desmedt
Corporate Communications Manager
Investor.Relations@baltagroup.com
About Balta
Balta is a leading manufacturer of textile floor coverings, selling to over 130 countries worldwide. The Balta divisions are Balta Rugs (Balta home), Balta Residential Carpets & Tiles (under the brands Balta carpets, ITC and Balta carpet tiles), Balta Commercial Carpets & Tiles (under the brands modulyss, arc edition and Bentley), and Balta Non-Woven (under the brand Captiqs). Balta employs nearly 4,000 people in 10 manufacturing sites and distribution centres in Belgium, Turkey and the United States.
