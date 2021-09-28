Log in
    BALTA   BE0974314461

BALTA GROUP NV

(BALTA)
2.95 EUR   +1.72%
Balta : Transparency Notification

09/28/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
Press Release

Sint-Baafs-Vijve, 28 September 2021, 5:40 p.m. CET

Regulated information

For immediate publication

Publication of a Transparency Notification

Disclosure made pursuant to the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings

Balta Group NV, listed on Euronext Brussels (the "Company"), has received a transparency notification dated 27 September 2021. This transparency notification indicates that Prime AIFM Lux S.A. now holds, as from 17 September 2021, 5.00% of the voting rights of the Company. Prime AIFM Lux S.A. has therefore crossed the threshold of 5%.

The aforesaid notification dated 27 September 2021 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
  1. Prime AIFM Lux S.A., 13 Rue Beaumont, L-1219 Luxembourg (Luxembourg)
  1. Prime Capital AG, Bockenheimer Landstr.. 51-53,D-60325 Frankfurt am Main (Germany)
    1. Prime Partners GmbH, Bockenheimer Landstr. 51-53,D-60325 Frankfurt am Main (Germany)
  • Transaction date: 17 September 2021
  • Threshold that is crossed (in %): 5%
  • Denominator: 35,943,396
  • Notified details:

A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Linked to

Not linked

Linked to

Not linked

to the

to the

securities

securities

securities

securities

Prime Partners GmbH

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Prime Capital AG

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Prime AIFM Lux S.A.

1,798,185

0

5.00%

TOTAL

1,798,185

0

5.00%

0.00%

Wakkensteenweg 2, 8710 St-Baafs-Vijve, Belgium

+32 (0)56 62 22 11

info@baltagroup.com

www.baltagroup.com

  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

Prime Partners GmbH is 70% owner of Prime Capital AG.

Prime Capital AG is 100% owner of Prime AIFM Lux S.A.

At its discretion in the absence of specific instructions Prime AIFM Lux S.A. is the investment manager which can exercise the voting rights held in Prime Capital Access S.A., SICAV-FIS and Prime Partners GmbH is not a controlled entity.

  • Additional information: The shares Balta Group with the ISIN BE0974314461 are held by Prime Capital Access S.A., SICAV-FIS - Robus German Credit Opportunities Sub-Fund.

Miscellaneous

This press release may be consulted on the website of the Company via the link www.baltainvestors.com

For further information, please contact

Margo Desmedt

Corporate Communications Manager

Investor.Relations@baltagroup.com

About Balta

Balta is a leading manufacturer of textile floor coverings, selling to over 130 countries worldwide. The Balta divisions are Balta Rugs (Balta home), Balta Residential Carpets & Tiles (under the brands Balta carpets, ITC and Balta carpet tiles), Balta Commercial Carpets & Tiles (under the brands modulyss, arc edition and Bentley), and Balta Non-Woven (under the brand Captiqs). Balta employs nearly 4,000 people in 10 manufacturing sites and distribution centres in Belgium, Turkey and the United States.

Wakkensteenweg 2, 8710 St-Baafs-Vijve, Belgium

+32 (0)56 62 22 11

info@baltagroup.com

www.baltagroup.com

Disclaimer

Balta Group NV published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 16:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
