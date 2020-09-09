Balta : modulyss confirms its environmental commitment with 127 Cradle to Cradle Certified™ products and a 2nd Gold certificate 09/09/2020Balta Group

After having achieved the Gold level on 28 products, carpet tile manufacturer modulyss (member of the Balta Group) has now been awarded Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Silver on a staggering 99 products. With this second certificate, modulyss underlines its ambition to cut down on waste and to set the standard for the flooring industry. But that is not all! The recyclable ecoBack backing, which is PVC and bitumen free and contains a polyolefin-based layer with at least 75% recycled content, also received a Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Gold certificate. Attachments Original document

