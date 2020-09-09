Log in
Balta : modulyss confirms its environmental commitment with 127 Cradle to Cradle Certified™ products and a 2nd Gold certificate 09/09/2020Balta Group

09/09/2020 | 02:20am EDT

After having achieved the Gold level on 28 products, carpet tile manufacturer modulyss (member of the Balta Group) has now been awarded Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Silver on a staggering 99 products. With this second certificate, modulyss underlines its ambition to cut down on waste and to set the standard for the flooring industry. But that is not all! The recyclable ecoBack backing, which is PVC and bitumen free and contains a polyolefin-based layer with at least 75% recycled content, also received a Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Gold certificate.

Disclaimer

Balta Group NV published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 06:19:08 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 540 M 636 M 636 M
Net income 2020 -16,0 M -18,9 M -18,9 M
Net Debt 2020 310 M 366 M 366 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 38,5 M 45,4 M 45,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 926
Free-Float -
Chart BALTA GROUP NV
Duration : Period :
Balta Group nv Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALTA GROUP NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,33 €
Last Close Price 1,07 €
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cyrille Ragoucy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jan-Christian Werner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Kolbeck Non-Executive Director
Hannah Strong Non-Executive Director
Jeremy Fryzuk Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALTA GROUP NV-61.72%45
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-32.23%6 581
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.40.50%6 006
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-16.21%5 583
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED85.59%5 278
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC-17.19%4 499
