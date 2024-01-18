Baltic Classifieds Group PLC - online classified ads portal provider in Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia - Funds advised by Apax Partners LLP sell 25 million Baltic Classifieds shares at 206 pence per share, worth GBP51.5 million in total. Of the shares sold by Apax vehicle Antler EquityCo Sarl, 23.5 million are placed with institutional investors by BofA Securities Europe SA, part of Bank of America Corp, and 1.5 million are bought back by Baltic Classifieds. Baltic Classifieds will receive no money from the sale to the institutions, as it is of existing shares. Antler will continue to hold a 31% stake in Baltic Classifieds and has agreed to not sell any more shares for 90 days.

Current stock price: 220.00p

12-month change: up 53%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

