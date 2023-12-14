(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC - online classifieds portals provider in Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia - Chief Executive Justinas Simkus sells 4.0 million shares at 214.10 pence each, worth GBP8.6 million on Thursday. Chair Trevor Mather buys 467,000 shares at 213.79p each, worth a total of GBP998,399.

Frontier Developments PLC - Cambridge-based video games developer and publisher - Joy Hu, the wife of Non-Executive Director James Mitchell, buys 82,000 shares at 114.73p per share, worth GBP94,079 on Thursday.

Airtel Africa PLC - London-based, Africa-focused telecommunications company - Indian Continent Investment Ltd buys 94.6 million shares at 96.0p each, worth GBP90.8 million, in London on Wednesday. The company is connected to Non-Executive Director Shravin Bharti Mittal. Shravin Bharti Mittal is son of Indian billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal.

Africa Opportunity Fund Ltd - investment firm focused on Africa - Director Robert Knapp buys 3.0 million shares at USD0.51 per share, worth a total of USD1.5 million on Wednesday last week. Says Africa Opportunity Cayman Ltd, closely associated with Knapp, buys 1.4 million shares at USD0.51, worth a total of USD707,561 also on Wednesday last week.

BT Group PLC - telecommunications provider - Chief Financial Officer Simon Lowth sells 160,000 shares at GBP1.25 per share, worth GBP200,000 on Thursday.

Luceco PLC - London-based lighting manufacturer and distributor - Chief Financial Officer Will Hoy and associated person Judith Hoy buy 54,656 shares at GBP1.11 per share, worth GBP60,663 on Thursday.

Symphony International Holdings Ltd - Asia-focused investment company focusing on healthcare, hospitality, lifestyle, logistics and education sectors - Director Anil Thadani buys 121,053 shares at around USD0.435, worth USD52,658 between Monday and Thursday.

