    BCG   GB00BN44P254

BALTIC CLASSIFIEDS GROUP PLC

(BCG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:18 2023-03-24 pm EDT
155.00 GBX   +1.04%
04:44pBaltic Classifieds CEO sells GBP3.8 million worth of shares
AN
01/24UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/23UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
Baltic Classifieds CEO sells GBP3.8 million worth of shares

03/24/2023 | 04:44pm EDT
Baltic Classifieds Group PLC - leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, operating in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - Announces share sales by three executives. CEO Justinas Simkus sells 2.5 million shares at GBP1.5 each for GBP3.75 million in total; COO Simonas Orkinas sells 874,825 shares at GBP1.5 each for GBP1.3 million; and CFO Lina Maciene sells 300,000 shares at GBP1.5 each for GBP450,000. Following the sales, Simkus retains a 4.0% holding, Orkinas holds 0.4% and Maciene 0.5%.

Current stock price: 82.60 pence

12-month change: up 13%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 58,9 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
Net income 2023 21,4 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
Net Debt 2023 39,3 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,2x
Yield 2023 1,33%
Capitalization 870 M 936 M 936 M
EV / Sales 2023 15,4x
EV / Sales 2024 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 132
Free-Float 53,9%
Technical analysis trends BALTIC CLASSIFIEDS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,76 €
Average target price 2,02 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Justinas imkus Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lina Macienê Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Trevor Nigel Mather Chairman
Simonas Orkinas Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Edmund Warren Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALTIC CLASSIFIEDS GROUP PLC8.95%934
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED12.46%449 995
NETFLIX, INC.8.64%142 676
PROSUS N.V.10.92%99 620
AIRBNB, INC.40.70%75 949
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.26.08%62 669
