Baltic Classifieds CEO sells GBP3.8 million worth of shares

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC - leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, operating in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - Announces share sales by three executives. CEO Justinas Simkus sells 2.5 million shares at GBP1.5 each for GBP3.75 million in total; COO Simonas Orkinas sells 874,825 shares at GBP1.5 each for GBP1.3 million; and CFO Lina Maciene sells 300,000 shares at GBP1.5 each for GBP450,000. Following the sales, Simkus retains a 4.0% holding, Orkinas holds 0.4% and Maciene 0.5%.

Current stock price: 82.60 pence

12-month change: up 13%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

