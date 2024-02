Baltic Horizon Fund publishes investor letter where the management of the fund explains the focus areas and management objectives for the coming years. The presentation is attached to this announcement and is made available ot the website of Baltic Horizon Fund at https://www.baltichorizon.com/documents-and-reports/ .

Overview and comments to investor letter will be provided also in the upcoming investor webinar to be announced after disclosing the Q4 2023 results.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

