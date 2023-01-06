Baltic Horizon Fund financial calendar for 2023

Baltic Horizon Fund intends to disclose financial results and arrange the general meeting of unitholders according to the following schedule in 2023:

Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2022 15 February 2023 Audited annual report for 2022 24 March 2023 Audited annual report for 2022 of the management company Northern Horizon Capital AS 28 April 2023 Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2023 9 May 2023 Distribution decision to unitholders

Annual General Meeting of Unitholders 2 June 2023

2 June 2023 Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2023 8 August 2023 Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2023 7 November 2023 Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2023 15 February 2024





Northern Horizon Capital AS hereby declares that there has been a change to the previously declared date of the distribution decision to unitholders and the distribution decision will take place on 2 June 2023.

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

