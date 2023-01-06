Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. Baltic Horizon Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NHCBHFFT   EE3500110244

BALTIC HORIZON FUND

(NHCBHFFT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:59 2023-01-06 am EST
0.5880 EUR   -0.14%
11:01aBaltic Horizon Fund financial calendar for 2023
GL
11:01aBaltic Horizon Fund financial calendar for 2023
GL
01/02Changes in the management board of Northern Horizon Capital AS
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baltic Horizon Fund financial calendar for 2023

01/06/2023 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Baltic Horizon Fund intends to disclose financial results and arrange the general meeting of unitholders according to the following schedule in 2023:

Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2022                  15 February 2023
Audited annual report for 2022                                                     24 March 2023
Audited annual report for 2022 of the management company Northern Horizon Capital AS    28 April 2023
Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2023                       9 May 2023
Distribution decision to unitholders
Annual General Meeting of Unitholders                                       		2 June 2023
2 June 2023
Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2023                       8 August 2023
Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2023                       7 November 2023
Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2023                   15 February 2024


Northern Horizon Capital AS hereby declares that there has been a change to the previously declared date of the distribution decision to unitholders and the distribution decision will take place on 2 June 2023.

Additional information:  

Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Distribution:  GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com


All news about BALTIC HORIZON FUND
11:01aBaltic Horizon Fund financial calendar for 2023
GL
11:01aBaltic Horizon Fund financial calendar for 2023
GL
01/02Changes in the management board of Northern Horizon Capital AS
GL
01/02Changes in the management board of Northern Horizon Capital AS
GL
01/02Northern Horizon Capital AS Announces Changes in the Management Board
CI
01/02Baltic Horizon Fund sold its share in the parking house of Europa Shopping Centre to UA..
GL
01/02Baltic Horizon Fund sold its share in the parking house of Europa Shopping Centre to UA..
GL
01/02UAB Prime Location Property Fund acquired remaining 50% stake in parking house of Europ..
CI
2022Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for November 2022
GL
2022Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for November 2022
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 29,3 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
Net income 2022 13,5 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 70,4 M 74,1 M 74,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,40x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart BALTIC HORIZON FUND
Duration : Period :
Baltic Horizon Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,59 €
Average target price 1,10 €
Spread / Average Target 86,8%
Managers and Directors
David Bergendahl Member-Supervisory Board