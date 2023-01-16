Advanced search
    NHCBHFFT   EE3500110244

BALTIC HORIZON FUND

(NHCBHFFT)
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:45:16 2023-01-16 am EST
0.5788 EUR   +1.54%
03:21pBaltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for December 2022
GL
03:21pBaltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for December 2022
GL
01/06Baltic Horizon Fund financial calendar for 2023
GL
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for December 2022

01/16/2023 | 03:21pm EST
The net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit at the end of December 2022 amounted to EUR 1.1172 per unit. Compared to the previous month, NAV per unit decreased by -2.1%. The total net asset value of the Fund amounted to EUR 133.7 million over the month. The NAV decrease was mainly affected by the year-end revaluation of investment properties and the sale of Europa SC parking. The EPRA NRV as of 31 December 2022 was EUR 1.1865 per unit, corresponding to a decrease of -2.6% over the last month.

At the end of December 2022, new portfolio valuations were conducted by an independent real estate appraiser Colliers. As of 31 December 2022, the fair value of the Baltic Horizon Fund portfolio decreased slightly to EUR 333.1 million (30 June 2022: 335.6 million). Compared to the previous valuations, the change in portfolio value was mainly driven by cash flow assumptions associated with high inflation across Europe and due to upward adjustments of the discount rates. The summary of property valuations will be published on the Fund`s webpage. More information will be provided in the quarterly report.

Unaudited consolidated net rental income for December 2022 amounted to EUR 1.5 million (EUR 1.4 million in November 2022). The positive change in property performance was mainly impacted by the turnover rent recognition and increased expense recharges to tenants. The Fund recognized an unaudited consolidated net loss of EUR 3.3 million in December 2022. For the entire year of 2022, the Fund achieved an unaudited consolidated net profit of EUR 4.0 million (2021: net profit of EUR 1.4 million).

At the end of December 2022, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 5.3 million (31 December 2021: EUR 16.1 million). The Fund has invested an additional EUR 0.4 million into the ongoing refurbishment of Galerija Centrs Food hall. Operational costs are fully covered by cash flows generated by rental activities.

As of 31 December 2022, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 344.0 million (31 December 2021: EUR 346.3 million).

Additional information:  

Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com


Financials
Sales 2022 29,3 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net income 2022 13,5 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 69,2 M 74,9 M 74,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,57 €
Average target price 1,10 €
Spread / Average Target 93,0%
Managers and Directors
