    NHCBHFFT   EE3500110244

BALTIC HORIZON FUND

(NHCBHFFT)
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  09:41:56 2023-03-15 am EDT
0.5840 EUR   -0.07%
05:31pBaltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for February 2023
GL
05:31pBaltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for February 2023
GL
03/08Baltic Horizon Fund sold its share in BH Domus PRO UAB to UAB „PREF III“
GL
Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for February 2023

03/15/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
The net asset value (NAV) of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit at the end of February 2023 amounted to EUR 1.1145 per unit. Compared to the previous month, NAV per unit decreased by 0.28%. The total net asset value of the Fund amounted to EUR 133.3 million over the month. The NAV change was mainly impacted by the recognition of the sale result of Domus Pro transaction. The decrease in NAV was partially offset by the positive movement in the cash flow hedge reserve. The EPRA NRV as of 28 February 2023 was EUR 1.1819 per unit, corresponding to a decrease of 0.73% over the last month.

Unaudited consolidated net rental income for February 2023 amounted to EUR 1.4 million (EUR 1.4 million in January 2023). The net rental income has increased by 2.8% compared to January 2023. The Fund recognized an unaudited consolidated net loss of EUR 0.9 million in February 2023.

At the end of February 2023, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 6.7 million (31 December 2022: EUR 5.3 million). The Fund has invested an additional EUR 0.3 million into the finalization of the refurbishment project of Galerija Centrs Food hall. Operational costs are fully covered by cash flows generated by rental activities.

As of 28 February 2023, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 344.5 million (31 December 2022: EUR 344.0 million).

Additional information:  

Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com


