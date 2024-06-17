The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) amounted to EUR 0.9070 at the end of May 2024 (0.9078 as of 30 April 2024). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund was EUR 108.5 million and remained at an almost similar level compared to the prior month (EUR 108.6 million as of 30 April 2024). The EPRA NRV as of 31 May 2024 stood at EUR 0.9490 per unit.

The Fund has earned a consolidated net rental income of EUR 1.0 million in May 2024 (EUR 1.0 million in April 2024). In May, the Fund finalized agreements to extend and expand the leases of its current tenants, encompassing over 3,000 sqm across the office buildings in Lincona, North Star, and Meraki.

At the end of May 2024, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 5.9 million (30 April 2024: EUR 6.8 million). In the beginning of May 2024, the bondholders received a coupon payment of EUR 0.9 million from the Fund. As of 31 May 2024, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 262.6 million (30 April 2024: EUR 263.0 million).

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

