Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. Baltic Horizon Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NHCBHFFT   EE3500110244

BALTIC HORIZON FUND

(NHCBHFFT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:53 2022-11-15 am EST
0.6740 EUR   -0.15%
11/08Baltic Horizon will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for Q3 2022
GL
11/08Baltic Horizon will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for Q3 2022
GL
11/08Baltic Horizon Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for October 2022

11/15/2022 | 02:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit at end of October 2022 amounted to EUR 1.1384 per unit. Compared to the previous month, NAV per unit increased by +0.34%. The total net asset value of the Fund increased to EUR 136.2 million over the month. Eliminating cash flow hedge reserve balance sheet movement, the NAV increase from operating performance during the month was +0.50% compared to the previous month. The EPRA NRV as of 31 October 2022 was EUR 1.2135 per unit, corresponding to an increase of +0.53% over the last month.

Unaudited consolidated net rental income for October 2022 increased by 10.2% over the month and amounted to EUR 1.6 million (EUR 1.5 million in September 2022). The increase in property performance was impacted by increased occupancy, lower unrecoverable cost due to decrease in electricity prices and increased income across the portfolio in comparison to September. The Fund recognized an unaudited consolidated net profit of EUR 0.7 million in October 2022.

At the end of October 2022, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 4.5 million (31 December 2021: EUR 16.1 million). The Fund has already completed most of the planned investments into redevelopment projects this year. Operational costs are fully covered by cash flows generated by rental activities.

As of 31 October 2022, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 348.9 million (31 December 2021: EUR 346.3 million). The Fund has invested an additional EUR 0.1 million into the finalization of the Europa SC reconstruction and EUR 0.3 million to the reconstruction of the food hall in the Galerija Centrs during October 2022.

Additional information:  

Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com


All news about BALTIC HORIZON FUND
11/08Baltic Horizon will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for Q3..
GL
11/08Baltic Horizon will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for Q3..
GL
11/08Baltic Horizon Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
11/07Baltic Horizon Fund consolidated unaudited results for Q1-Q3 2022
GL
11/07Baltic Horizon Fund consolidated unaudited results for Q1-Q3 2022
GL
10/28Information about trading of Swedish Depository Receipts of Baltic Horizon Fund on Nasd..
GL
10/28Information about trading of Swedish Depository Receipts of Baltic Horizon Fund on Nasd..
GL
10/28Information about trading of Swedish Depository Receipts of Baltic Horizon Fund on Nasd..
AQ
10/26Baltic Horizon Fund has signed market making agreement with Sedermera
GL
10/26Baltic Horizon Fund has signed market making agreement with Sedermera
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 29,3 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
Net income 2022 13,5 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 80,8 M 83,9 M 83,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,76x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart BALTIC HORIZON FUND
Duration : Period :
Baltic Horizon Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,68 €
Average target price 1,10 €
Spread / Average Target 63,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Bergendahl Member-Supervisory Board