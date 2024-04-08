Baltic Horizon Fund announced on 15 March 2024 via stock exchange announcement a plan to redeem partially the bonds issued on 8 May 2023 (ISIN code EE3300003235) on 8 April 2024. Baltic Horizon Fund hereby announces that it has today, on 8 April 2024 redeemed early bonds in the amount of EUR 4,499,997.60. The total nominal amount of the bonds before the redemption was EUR 34,499,997 and after the redemption is EUR 29,999,999.40. The partial redemption of the bonds entailed a change in the nominal value, the new nominal value being EUR 71,428.57 per bond.

Baltic Horizon Fund additionally plans to redeem bonds in the amount of EUR 7,999,999.40 at the latest on 8 July 2024.

The management team remains committed to gradually reduce leverage with the ultimate goal of reaching an LTV target of 50% or lower after the planned activities in 2024.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

