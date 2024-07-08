Baltic Horizon Fund announced on 14 June 2024 via stock exchange announcement a plan to partially redeem the bonds issued on 8 May 2023 (ISIN code EE3300003235) on 8 July 2024.

Baltic Horizon Fund hereby announces that it has redeemed early bonds in the amount of EUR 8 million today, on 8 July 2024. The total nominal amount of the bonds before the redemption was EUR 29,999,999.40, and after the redemption, it is EUR 21,999,999. The new nominal amount differs from the previously announced amount by EUR 1.00 due to rounding. The partial redemption of the bonds entailed a change in the nominal value, the new nominal value being EUR 52,380.95 per bond.

In addition to the redeemed amount, an amendment fee of EUR 80,000 was paid to the investors in accordance with bond terms.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Distribution: Nasdaq, GlobeNewswire, www.baltichorizon.com

