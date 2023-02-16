Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Estonia
  Nasdaq Tallinn
  Baltic Horizon Fund
  News
  Summary
10:01aBaltic Horizon will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for Q1-Q4 2022
GL
02/15Baltic Horizon Fund consolidated unaudited results for Q1-Q4 2022
GL
02/15Baltic Horizon Fund consolidated unaudited results for Q1-Q4 2022
GL
Baltic Horizon will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for Q1-Q4 2022

02/16/2023 | 10:01am EST
Baltic Horizon Fund invites unitholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, scheduled on 22 February 2023 at 13:00 PM (CET) or 14:00 PM (EET).

The webinar will be hosted by Tarmo Karotam, the Fund Manager of Baltic Horizon Fund. Q&A session will follow after the presentation. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions no later than one day before the webinar to tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com.

To join the webinar, please register via the following link:  https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__HgF9r-iSI6eVKzR8hS6Qw

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The registration is open until 22 February at 12:00 PM (CET)/ 13:00 PM (EET).

Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.baltichorizon.com and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

For more information, please contact:
Tarmo Karotam
e-mail: tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com


