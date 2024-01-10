Official BALTIC HORIZON FUND press release

Northern Horizon Capital AS, the fund manager of Baltic Horizon Fund announces the change in its business address. The new address is Hobujaama 5, 10151 Tallinn, Estonia.

The respective change in the commercial register will be made shortly.

Other contact information will remain the same.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

