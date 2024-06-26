On the 26th of June 2024, Baltic Horizon held an investor webinar where fund manager Tarmo Karotam introduced the plan to issue new units by private placement.

The fund manager addressed the main objectives of the planned private placement. Although the Fund is mainly targeting current and new professional and institutional investors in the private placement, he explained that depending in the interest, it is possible to target the offering to up to 149 retail investors per EU member country (not including institutional investors such as banks and pension funds). Retail investors also have the opportunity to buy units from the market during trading hours on Nasdaq Tallinn or Nasdaq Stockholm.

A comprehensive Q&A session followed the fund manager’s presentation. Frequent questions received from investors before the webinar were addressed in the Q&A session and the answers were summarized in the webinar presentation.

Baltic Horizon Fund would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here. Presentation is available here.

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

