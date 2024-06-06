Baltic Sea Properties AS at its AGM held on June 6, 2024 approved election of Henrik Austgulen as board member. The company also approved election of John Arne Brennsund as chair of nomination committee and Arne Sunde and Jon Erik Halnes as members.
Baltic Sea Properties AS Approves Board and Committee Elections
Baltic Sea Properties AS Approves Dividend for the Accounting Year 2023
