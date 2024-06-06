Baltic Sea Properties AS at its AGM held on June 6, 2024 approved dividend of NOK 1.75 per share for the accounting year 2023. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who holds shares in Baltic Sea Properties AS as of the record date 10 June 2024 (ex-date is June 7, 2024).
Baltic Sea Properties
Equities
BALT
NO0010810476
Real Estate Development & Operations
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|49.8 NOK
|0.00%
|0.00%
|+5.06%
|05:20pm
|Baltic Sea Properties AS Approves Dividend for the Accounting Year 2023
|CI
|May. 31
|Baltic Sea Properties AS announced that it has received NOK 87.288355 million in funding from Baltic Equity Group, Auris As, Arthen Invest As
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+5.06%
|39.77M
|+7.69%
|10.96B
|+42.85%
|6.89B
|+21.35%
|3.27B
|+7.03%
|2.81B
|-1.35%
|2.63B
|-8.95%
|2.55B
|-19.67%
|2.51B
|-15.76%
|2.4B
|-19.32%
|2.21B
