Baltic Sea Properties AS - Final results of the Subsequent Offering

Oslo, Norway, 28 June 2024.



Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Baltic Sea Properties AS

("BALT" or the "Company", and together with the Company's subsidiaries, "BSP")

on 14 June 2024 regarding the commencement of the subscription period (the

"Subscription Period") in the subsequent offering of up to 1,020,408 new shares

(the "Offer Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 49 per share (the

"Subscription Price") (the "Subsequent Offering").



The Subscription Period in the Subsequent Offering expired today, 28 June 2024,

at 16:30 CEST. By the end of the subscription period, the Company had received

valid subscriptions for 226,450 Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering. The

board has resolved that a total of 226,450 Offer Shares will, subject to timely

payment, be issued and allocated to the subscribers in the Subsequent Offering.



The Company will consequently raise approximately NOK 11 million in gross

proceeds through the Subsequent Offering.

Notifications of allocated Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering and the

corresponding amount to be paid by each subscriber will be sent out in a

separate notification to each subscriber. The notifications will be sent out on

or about 1 July 2024.



The payment date for the Offer Shares is 3 July 2024. Subject to timely payment

of the Offer Shares subscribed for and allocated in the Subsequent Offering, and

subject to registration of the capital increase pertaining to the Offer Shares

with the NRBE, the delivery of the Offer Shares pertaining to the Subsequent

Offering is expected to be completed on or about 11 July 2024. The Offer Shares

are expected to commence trading on Euronext Growth Oslo on or about 11 July

2024.



Norne Securities AS and SpareBank 1 Markets AS are acting as managers (together,

the "Managers") in the Subsequent Offering. AGP Advokater is acting as legal

counsel to the Company in relation to the Subsequent Offering.



For additional information, please contact:



Lars Christian Berger

CEO

Phone: +47 930 94 319

Email: Lcb@balticsea.no



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Euronext Growth Oslo Rule Book II.



About:

Baltic Sea Properties is an open-ended and fully integrated real estate

investment company. The company is among the Baltics' leading real estate

investors and developers - owning a diversified cash flow generating portfolio

of modern real estate in the logistics, industrial and commercial segments.



More information:

