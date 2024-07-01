01 Jul 2024 10:38 CEST
Baltic Sea Properties AS
Oslo, 1 July 2024.
Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Baltic Sea
Properties AS ("BALT" or the "Company", and together with the Company's
subsidiaries, "BSP") on 28 June 2024 regarding the final results in the
subsequent offering of up to 1,020,408 new shares (the "Offer Shares") at a
subscription price of NOK 49 per share (the "Subscription Price") (the
"Subsequent Offering").
Following the approval of the Subsequent Offering by the Company's board of
directors, the following primary insider, have subscribed for, and been
allocated, Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering as follows:
Carpe Diem Afseth AS, a close associate of John Afseth (board member) subscribed
for and has been allocated 53 566 Offer Shares at NOK 49 per share totalling NOK
2.62 million.
Primary insider notifications pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article
19 are attached.
For further information, please contact:
Lars Christian Berger
CEO
Phone: +47 930 94 319
Email: Lcb@balticsea.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation Article
19 and Euronext Growth Oslo Rule Book II.
Baltic Sea Properties is an open-ended and fully integrated real estate
investment company. The company is among the Baltics' leading real estate
investors and developers - owning a diversified cash flow generating portfolio
of modern real estate in the logistics, industrial and commercial segments
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
622817_Skjema for melding om transaksjoner utført av personer med ledelsesansvar («primærinnsidere») og deres nærsta°ende (KRT-1500).pdf
Baltic Sea Properties AS
Oslo Børs Newspoint
BALTIC SEA PROPERTIES
NO0010810476
BALT
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Baltic Sea Properties AS published this content on 01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2024 08:52:45 UTC.