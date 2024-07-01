Mandatory notification of trade primary insiders - Baltic Sea Properties AS

Oslo, 1 July 2024.



Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Baltic Sea

Properties AS ("BALT" or the "Company", and together with the Company's

subsidiaries, "BSP") on 28 June 2024 regarding the final results in the

subsequent offering of up to 1,020,408 new shares (the "Offer Shares") at a

subscription price of NOK 49 per share (the "Subscription Price") (the

"Subsequent Offering").



Following the approval of the Subsequent Offering by the Company's board of

directors, the following primary insider, have subscribed for, and been

allocated, Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering as follows:



Carpe Diem Afseth AS, a close associate of John Afseth (board member) subscribed

for and has been allocated 53 566 Offer Shares at NOK 49 per share totalling NOK

2.62 million.



Primary insider notifications pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article

19 are attached.



For further information, please contact:

Lars Christian Berger

CEO

Phone: +47 930 94 319

Email: Lcb@balticsea.no



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation Article

19 and Euronext Growth Oslo Rule Book II.



Baltic Sea Properties is an open-ended and fully integrated real estate

investment company. The company is among the Baltics' leading real estate

investors and developers - owning a diversified cash flow generating portfolio

of modern real estate in the logistics, industrial and commercial segments





More information:

