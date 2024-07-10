Baltic Sea Properties AS - New share capital registered

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Baltic Sea Properties

AS (the "Company) published on 28 June 2024, regarding the final result of the

subsequent offering in the Company, where a total of 226,450 new shares were

subscribed and allocated at a subscription price of NOK 49 per share.



The share capital increase pertaining to the subsequent offering has now been

registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's

new share capital is NOK 869 607,70 divided into 8 696 077 shares, each with a

nominal value of NOK 0.10.



The new shares are expected to be delivered to the respective subscribers' VPS

accounts during the day, 11 July 2024.



For additional information, please contact:

Lars Christian Berger

CEO

Phone: +47 930 94 319

Email: Lcb@balticsea.no



This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU

Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant

to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange

announcement was published by Lars Christian Berger, CEO on the time and date

provided.



About:

Baltic Sea Properties is an open-ended and fully integrated real estate

investment company. The company is among the Baltics' leading real estate

investors and developers - owning a diversified cash flow generating portfolio

of modern real estate in the logistics, industrial and commercial segments.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site