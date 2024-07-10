Baltic Sea Properties AS - New share capital registered

10 Jul 2024 15:20 CEST

Baltic Sea Properties AS

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Baltic Sea Properties
AS (the "Company) published on 28 June 2024, regarding the final result of the
subsequent offering in the Company, where a total of 226,450 new shares were
subscribed and allocated at a subscription price of NOK 49 per share.

The share capital increase pertaining to the subsequent offering has now been
registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's
new share capital is NOK 869 607,70 divided into 8 696 077 shares, each with a
nominal value of NOK 0.10.

The new shares are expected to be delivered to the respective subscribers' VPS
accounts during the day, 11 July 2024.

For additional information, please contact:
Lars Christian Berger
CEO
Phone: +47 930 94 319
Email: Lcb@balticsea.no

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU
Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant
to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange
announcement was published by Lars Christian Berger, CEO on the time and date
provided.

Baltic Sea Properties is an open-ended and fully integrated real estate
investment company. The company is among the Baltics' leading real estate
investors and developers - owning a diversified cash flow generating portfolio
of modern real estate in the logistics, industrial and commercial segments.

Baltic Sea Properties AS

Oslo Børs Newspoint

BALTIC SEA PROPERTIES

NO0010810476

BALT

Euronext Growth

Baltic Sea Properties AS published this content on 10 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2024 13:27:04 UTC.