Baltic Sea Properties : 2021 Half-year report (Q2) BSP

Baltic Sea Properties AS
Half-year report - Q2 2021
About us
Baltic Sea Properties AS is a Norwegian real estate company owning and managing properties in the Baltics.
The company is one of the Baltics' leading real estate investors and owns, develops, and manages properties within the segments retail, logistics and industry. The company's property management is conducted through fully-owned subsidiaries which are all registered in Lithuania.
Contracted rent income for the portfolio in 2021 is estimated to MEUR 5.8. The portfolio had per 30.06.2021 generated rent income of apx. MEUR 3.17.
The company has an industry-leading team with great knowledge of the Baltic market which makes the company well positioned for growth. In addition to reﬁning the current portfolio the company has ambitions to strenghten the portfolio with new cash ﬂow and development projects which will increase shareholder values and the company's dividend capacity.
Baltic Sea Properties AS
Half-year report - Q2 2021
Contents
About us
2
CEO's comment
6
Key ﬁgures
8
Key ﬁgures properties
9
Key ﬁgures group
10
Net Asset Value
11
Half-year ﬁnancials
12
Proﬁt & loss statement
13
Balance sheet
14
Financing
15
Property portfolio
16
Tenant mix
18
Market update from Newsec Baltics
19
Presentation of our properties
22
Land bank
30
Euronext Growth Oslo
33
Contact
34
Appendices
-
Proﬁt/Loss Statement
-
Balance Sheet
-
Notes
Disclaimer:
This report has been prepared by Baltic Sea Properties AS in good faith and to our best ability with the purpose to give the company's shareholders updated information about the company's operations and status. This document must not be understood as an offer or encouragement to invest in the company. The ﬁnancial ﬁgures presented are unadited and may thus include discrepancies. Baltic Sea Properties AS further makes reservations that errors may have occurred in its calculations of key ﬁgures or in the development
of the report which may contribute to an inaccurate impression of the company's status and/or operations. The report also includes descriptions and comments which are based on subjective assumptions and considerations, and thus must not be understood as a guarantee of future events or future proﬁts.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.