  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Baltic Sea Properties AS
  News
  Summary
    BALT   NO0010810476

BALTIC SEA PROPERTIES AS

(BALT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baltic Sea Properties : 2021 Half-year report (Q2) BSP

08/27/2021 | 02:21am EDT
Half-year report

Q2 2021

Baltic Sea Properties AS

Baltic Sea Properties AS

Half-year report - Q2 2021

About us

Baltic Sea Properties AS is a Norwegian real estate company owning and managing properties in the Baltics.

The company is one of the Baltics' leading real estate investors and owns, develops, and manages properties within the segments retail, logistics and industry. The company's property management is conducted through fully-owned subsidiaries which are all registered in Lithuania.

Contracted rent income for the portfolio in 2021 is estimated to MEUR 5.8. The portfolio had per 30.06.2021 generated rent income of apx. MEUR 3.17.

The company has an industry-leading team with great knowledge of the Baltic market which makes the company well positioned for growth. In addition to reﬁning the current portfolio the company has ambitions to strenghten the portfolio with new cash ﬂow and development projects which will increase shareholder values and the company's dividend capacity.

Baltic Sea Properties

(Norway)

BSP Holding LT

BSP Asset Management LT

BNTP

(Lithuania)

(Lithuania)

(Lithuania)

BSP Logistic

BSP Logistic

BSP Logistic

BSP Logistic

BSP Logistic

BSP Retail

BSP Retail

BSP Retail

BSP Industrial

Liepu Parkas

Klaipeda

Pastatų

Property

Property II

Property IV

Property V

Property VI

Properties I

Property IV

Property V

Property

Business Park

Vystymas

(Lithuania)

(Lithuania)

(Lithuania)

(Lithuania)

(Lithuania)

(Lithuania)

(Lithuania)

(Lithuania)

(Lithuania)

(Lithuania)

(Lithuania)

(Lithuania)

2

Baltic Sea Properties AS

Half-year report - Q2 2021

Klaipeda Business Park - Acquired by Baltic Sea Properties in April 2021

3

Baltic Sea Properties AS

Half-year report - Q2 2021

Delamode terminal, near Vilnius

4

Baltic Sea Properties AS

Half-year report - Q2 2021

Contents

About us

2

CEO's comment

6

Key ﬁgures

8

Key ﬁgures properties

9

Key ﬁgures group

10

Net Asset Value

11

Half-year ﬁnancials

12

Proﬁt & loss statement

13

Balance sheet

14

Financing

15

Property portfolio

16

Tenant mix

18

Market update from Newsec Baltics

19

Presentation of our properties

22

Land bank

30

Euronext Growth Oslo

33

Contact

34

Appendices

  • Proﬁt/Loss Statement
  • Balance Sheet
  • Notes

Disclaimer:

This report has been prepared by Baltic Sea Properties AS in good faith and to our best ability with the purpose to give the company's shareholders updated information about the company's operations and status. This document must not be understood as an offer or encouragement to invest in the company. The ﬁnancial ﬁgures presented are unadited and may thus include discrepancies. Baltic Sea Properties AS further makes reservations that errors may have occurred in its calculations of key ﬁgures or in the development

of the report which may contribute to an inaccurate impression of the company's status and/or operations. The report also includes descriptions and comments which are based on subjective assumptions and considerations, and thus must not be understood as a guarantee of future events or future proﬁts.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Baltic Sea Properties AS published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 06:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
