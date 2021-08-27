Baltic Sea Properties : 2021 Half-year report (Q2) BSP

Baltic Sea Properties AS Half-year report - Q2 2021

About us

Baltic Sea Properties AS is a Norwegian real estate company owning and managing properties in the Baltics.

The company is one of the Baltics' leading real estate investors and owns, develops, and manages properties within the segments retail, logistics and industry. The company's property management is conducted through fully-owned subsidiaries which are all registered in Lithuania.

Contracted rent income for the portfolio in 2021 is estimated to MEUR 5.8. The portfolio had per 30.06.2021 generated rent income of apx. MEUR 3.17.

The company has an industry-leading team with great knowledge of the Baltic market which makes the company well positioned for growth. In addition to reﬁning the current portfolio the company has ambitions to strenghten the portfolio with new cash ﬂow and development projects which will increase shareholder values and the company's dividend capacity.

Baltic Sea Properties

(Norway)

BSP Holding LT BSP Asset Management LT BNTP (Lithuania) (Lithuania) (Lithuania)