Baltic Sea Properties : BALT – EX. DIVIDEND NOK 1.50 TODAY

BALT - EX. DIVIDEND NOK 1.50 TODAY
Issuer: Baltic Sea Properties AS (BALT)
Ex. date: 02.08.2022
Dividend amount: 1.50 per share
Announced currency: NOK
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the
Continuing Obligations.
For more information, please contact:
Lars Christian Berger
CEO
phone: +47 930 94 319
Lcb@balticsea.no
The information in this announcement is subject to disclosure requirements under
the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Euronext Growth listing rules.
Baltic Sea Properties AS is a Norwegian real estate company focusing on
development and property management in the Baltics. The company is among the
Baltics' leading real estate investors and developers - owning a portfolio of
logistics, industrial and retail assets.
Company website: balticsea.no
More information:
