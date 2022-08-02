Baltic Sea Properties : BALT – EX. DIVIDEND NOK 1.50 TODAY

BALT - EX. DIVIDEND NOK 1.50 TODAY

Issuer: Baltic Sea Properties AS (BALT)

Ex. date: 02.08.2022

Dividend amount: 1.50 per share

Announced currency: NOK



This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the

Continuing Obligations.



For more information, please contact:

Lars Christian Berger

CEO

phone: +47 930 94 319

Lcb@balticsea.no



The information in this announcement is subject to disclosure requirements under

the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Euronext Growth listing rules.



Baltic Sea Properties AS is a Norwegian real estate company focusing on

development and property management in the Baltics. The company is among the

Baltics' leading real estate investors and developers - owning a portfolio of

logistics, industrial and retail assets.



Company website: balticsea.no





More information:

