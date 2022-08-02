Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Baltic Sea Properties AS
  News
  Summary
    BALT   NO0010810476

BALTIC SEA PROPERTIES AS

(BALT)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:56 2022-08-01 am EDT
50.50 NOK   +1.00%
07/29BALTIC SEA PROPERTIES : board has resolved to distribute dividend
PU
07/28Baltic Sea Properties AS Approves Dividend Distribution, Payable on August 08, 2022
CI
06/20Mandatory notification - shares allocated in bonus program
AQ
Baltic Sea Properties : BALT – EX. DIVIDEND NOK 1.50 TODAY

08/02/2022 | 03:00am EDT
BALT - EX. DIVIDEND NOK 1.50 TODAY
Subscribe

02 Aug 2022 08:45 CEST

Company Name

BALTIC SEA PROPERTIES

ISN

NO0010810476

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

BALT

Issuer: Baltic Sea Properties AS (BALT)
Ex. date: 02.08.2022
Dividend amount: 1.50 per share
Announced currency: NOK

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the
Continuing Obligations.

For more information, please contact:
Lars Christian Berger
CEO
phone: +47 930 94 319
Lcb@balticsea.no

The information in this announcement is subject to disclosure requirements under
the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Euronext Growth listing rules.

Baltic Sea Properties AS is a Norwegian real estate company focusing on
development and property management in the Baltics. The company is among the
Baltics' leading real estate investors and developers - owning a portfolio of
logistics, industrial and retail assets.

Company website: balticsea.no

More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

Source

Baltic Sea Properties AS

Provider

Oslo Børs Newspoint

Disclaimer

Baltic Sea Properties AS published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 06:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
