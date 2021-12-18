Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Baltic Sea Properties AS
  News
  7. Summary
    BALT   NO0010810476

BALTIC SEA PROPERTIES AS

(BALT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baltic Sea Properties : Final settlement for acquisition of assets in Klaipeda, Lithuania

12/18/2021 | 10:20am EST
Oslo, 15th of December 2021 - Baltic Sea Properties AS ("BALT" or "the Company",
and together with the Company's subsidiaries, "BSP") refers to Oslo Stock
Exchange release and information on the 26th of April 2021, regarding the
acquisition of a 24,000 square metre industrial park, a management company, and
development land, all located in Lithuania's third largest city, Klaipėda.

In accordance with the agreed terms of the transaction, BSP now has paid the
final instalment (MEUR 2.3 + accumulated interest MEUR 0.07) of the acquisition
price to Baltic Equity Group UAB.

The Company's interim reports for Q2 and Q3 2021, published on the 27th of
August and 18th of November respectively, included provisions for the liability
in their balance sheets and net asset value (NAV).

The main shareholder in Baltic Equity Group UAB is the current chairman of BSP,
James Andrew Clarke. The pricing of the acquired properties was done according
to arm's length principle, with price based on valuations from two independent
and reputable valuators.

For more information, please contact:
Lars Christian Berger
CEO
phone: +47 930 94 319
Lcb@balticsea.no

Disclaimer

Baltic Sea Properties AS published this content on 18 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 15:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 61,9 M 6,85 M 6,85 M
Net income 2020 14,8 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
Net Debt 2020 341 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
Yield 2020 3,33%
Capitalization 360 M 40,0 M 39,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,85x
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart BALTIC SEA PROPERTIES AS
Duration : Period :
Baltic Sea Properties AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lars Christian Berger Chief Executive Officer
Bjørn Bjøro Chairman
Gedminas Klimas Technical Manager
Sigitas Jautakis MD-Local Operations & General Manager-Lithuania
Milda Malinauskiene Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALTIC SEA PROPERTIES AS8.00%40
SCENTRE GROUP10.43%11 390
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.56.62%5 572
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-4.47%3 257
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY-1.91%3 040
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY-9.46%2 870