Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Baltic Sea Properties AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BALT   NO0010810476

BALTIC SEA PROPERTIES AS

(BALT)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/19 09:37:42 am EDT
46.40 NOK   -4.53%
10:36aBALTIC SEA PROPERTIES : completes acquisition of Grandus shopping center in Klaipeda, Lithuania
PU
03:46aNorway's Baltic Sea Properties Closes $12 Million Purchase of Shopping Center in Lithuania
MT
03:26aBaltic Sea Properties AS complete acquisition of Grandus shopping center in Klaipeda, Lithuania
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baltic Sea Properties : completes acquisition of Grandus shopping center in Klaipeda, Lithuania

05/23/2022 | 10:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, 23 May 2022. Baltic Sea Properties AS ("BALT" or "the Company", and together with the Company's subsidiaries, "BSP") refers to the stock exchange announcement on 1 April 2022 and the update given in the Company's Q1 report 20th May 2022 concerning the letter of intent (LOI) for the acquisition of a neighborhood shopping centrally located in Lithuania's third largest city, Klaipeda, of approx. 11,400 square meters, from Baltic Equity Group UAB, etc.

The company's subsidiary UAB "Baltic Sea Properties Holding LT has now signed and completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares in UAB Prekybos centras Grandus for an agreed company value of MEUR 11.3. The purchase price of MEUR 6.6 is settled on the basis of the Company's existing and released cash from refinancing of the Shopping center (MEUR 2.6 with settlement by 27 May 2022) and by the seller granting a seller credit of MEUR 4.0 (interest 8.0% p.a) to be settled within 12 months.

Background for the transaction:

Grandus is a neighborhood shopping center of approx. 11,400 m2 which is located along one of the main access road to the center of Klaipeda. Additionally, the center is located in the immediate vicinity of a larger residential area that ensures good access to visitors every day. The company has an ambitious growth strategy and the property is thus a good addition to the company's existing portfolio. The transaction immediately provides a good and secure cash flow and we look forward to managing and further developing the center in the time ahead.

The main shareholder in Baltic Equity Group UAB is the current chairman of the board and primary insider in Baltic Sea Properties, James Andrew Clarke. The transaction is carried out in accordance with the arm's length principle and valuation have, among other things, been obtained from third-party valuator who prices the property higher than the transaction value.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Christian Berger
CEO
phone: +47 930 94 319
Lcb@balticsea.no

Disclaimer

Baltic Sea Properties AS published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 14:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BALTIC SEA PROPERTIES AS
10:36aBALTIC SEA PROPERTIES : completes acquisition of Grandus shopping center in Klaipeda, Lith..
PU
03:46aNorway's Baltic Sea Properties Closes $12 Million Purchase of Shopping Center in Lithua..
MT
03:26aBaltic Sea Properties AS complete acquisition of Grandus shopping center in Klaipeda, L..
AQ
05/20Quarterly report (Q1) 2022 - Baltic Sea Properties AS
AQ
05/20Baltic Sea Properties AS Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/20BALTIC SEA PROPERTIES : 2022 Quarterly report Q1 BSP
PU
05/20BALTIC SEA PROPERTIES : Quarterly report Q1 2022
PU
04/27BALTIC SEA PROPERTIES : 2021 Annual report BSP
PU
04/27Baltic Sea Properties AS - Annual Report 2021
AQ
04/21Financial calendar
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 310 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart BALTIC SEA PROPERTIES AS
Duration : Period :
Baltic Sea Properties AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lars Christian Berger Chief Executive Officer
Bjørn Bjøro Chairman
Gedminas Klimas Technical Manager
Sigitas Jautakis MD-Local Operations & General Manager-Lithuania
Milda Malinauskiene Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALTIC SEA PROPERTIES AS-8.12%32
SCENTRE GROUP-9.81%10 382
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-17.74%4 443
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-16.86%4 147
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.33.39%3 016
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-4.63%2 785