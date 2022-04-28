Baluchistan Wheels : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended

Manufacturers of Automotive Wheels in Pakistan

CHAIRMAN (Non-Executive Director)

Syed Haroon Rashid

CHIEF EXECUTIVE Mr. Razak H.M. Bengali

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS Mr. Anis Wahab Zuberi

Mr. Irfan Ahmed Qureshi Mr. Muhammad Javed

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Mr. Muhammad Siddique Misri Mr. Muhammad Irfan Ghani

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Mr. Aamir Amin

Mrs. Saba Nadeem

DIRECTORS REPORT

The Directors take pleasure in presenting the Un-Audited Condensed Interim Financial Statementsfor the nine months ended March 31, 2022.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

During the period (July2021 - March 2022)the Company had overall consolidated revenue of Rs. 2,037million as compared to Rs. 1,081million of corresponding period of last year increased substantiallyby 88%.

The car wheels sale was Rs. 1,051million as compared to Rs. 469million in the corresponding period of previous year (increased significantly by 124%).The sale of Truck/Bus wheels increased from Rs. 101 million to Rs. 186 million (increased by 85%). Similarly, the sale of Tractor wheels increased from Rs. 446million to Rs. 693million (increased by 55%) respectively.

The Gross Profit increased in absolute terms by Rs. 239.359 million from Rs. 145.373million to Rs. 384.733 million (i.e. 165%). Similarly the profit after taxation increasedsignificantlyby Rs. 114.698 million (i.e. 237%) from Rs. 48.389million to Rs. 163.086million. The main reason for increase in gross profit and profit after taxation is due to the higher demand of wheels in all segments which is due to the robust sales of Auto Sector during the period under review as the Assemblers are cashing in on the strong demand backlog and improvement in supply chain.

There are no significant changes in Contingencies and Commitments as disclosed in note 28 of the Financial Statements for the year ended June 30, 2021 except that on January 06, 2022, the Honorable Banking court No. III has dismissed suit # 53 of 2017, which National bank of Pakistan (NBP) has filed against the Company (BWL) for recovery of payment made to Privatization commission amounting to Rs. 91.25 million, but the NBP has preferred to file an appeal against this order. However, the management of the company is confident that the outcome of the appeal will in the Company's favors.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

The demand for Autos remained upbeatduring the period under review and the Auto Sector posted a robust performance in the first nine months of the current year (July 2021 - March 2022) and sales are likely to remain buoyant till the end of FY 2022. The massive growth in sales volume is mainly due to improved purchasing power amid rapid economic recovery and consumers interest in buying new vehicles despite rising vehicle prices on account of Rupee depreciation against the US Dollar, soaring freight rates, increase in interest rates and curbs on auto financing by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The profitability of Auto assemblers has increased tremendously in the post-Covid-scenario. However the unprecedented increase in input cost (Steel, energy, transportation, etc.) is expected to hit the future profitability of the Automobile sector before it normalizes over time.