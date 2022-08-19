Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Balwin Properties Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWN   ZAE000209532

BALWIN PROPERTIES LIMITED

(BWN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
2.600 ZAR   -2.62%
11:14aBROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ACT : Annual Compliance Report
PU
08/12BALWIN PROPERTIES : Consolidation of Prescribed Officer's Interest
PU
08/05DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND PRESCRIBED OFFICERS : Acceptance of Long-Term Incentive Share Award
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act: Annual Compliance Report

08/19/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Balwin Properties Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 2003/028851/06

Share code: BWN

ISIN: ZAE000209532

("Balwin" or "the company" or "the group")

BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ACT ("THE ACT"): ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

The Company is pleased to announce that it has achieved a Level 4 B-BBEE Contributor status.

In accordance with paragraph 16.21(g) and Appendix 1 to Section 11 of the JSE Listing Requirements, notice is hereby given that the Company's annual compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the Act has been published and is available on the Company's website at https://balwin.co.za/investor-relations/governance/balwin-b-bbee-certificate/

Corlett Drive

19 August 2022

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Balwin Properties Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 15:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BALWIN PROPERTIES LIMITED
11:14aBROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERME : Annual Compliance Report
PU
08/12BALWIN PROPERTIES : Consolidation of Prescribed Officer's Interest
PU
08/05DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY EXECUTIVE : Acceptance of Long-Term Incentive Share Award
PU
08/04DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY EXECUTIVE : Vesting of Long-Term Incentive Shares
PU
05/24BALWIN PROPERTIES : Strategic Rental Model – Balwin Rentals Proprietary Limited Shar..
PU
05/16TRANSCRIPT : Balwin Properties Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, May 16, 2022
CI
05/16BALWIN PROPERTIES LIMITED : Press Release
CO
05/16BALWIN PROPERTIES LIMITED : Annual results
CO
05/16Balwin Properties Limited Declares A Final Gross Dividend, Payable on 20 June 2022
CI
05/15Balwin Properties Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 3 582 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 222 M 72,8 M 72,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart BALWIN PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Balwin Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,60 ZAR
Average target price 3,22 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Volker Brookes Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Bigham Chief Financial Officer
Hilton Saven Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kholeka Winifred Mzondeki Independent Non-Executive Director
Ronen Zekry Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALWIN PROPERTIES LIMITED-23.98%73
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-15.03%27 369
VONOVIA SE-37.69%24 380
VINHOMES-25.49%11 367
VINGROUP-28.39%10 795
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-35.15%9 649