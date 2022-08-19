Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act: Annual Compliance Report

Balwin Properties Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 2003/028851/06

("Balwin" or "the company" or "the group")

BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ACT ("THE ACT"): ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

The Company is pleased to announce that it has achieved a Level 4 B-BBEE Contributor status.

In accordance with paragraph 16.21(g) and Appendix 1 to Section 11 of the JSE Listing Requirements, notice is hereby given that the Company's annual compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the Act has been published and is available on the Company's website at https://balwin.co.za/investor-relations/governance/balwin-b-bbee-certificate/

19 August 2022

