BALYO    BALYO   FR0013258399

BALYO

(BALYO)
BALYO : Pursues Its Collaboration With XPO Logistics in a Series of Tests of Intelligent Reach Truck Technology in France

03/24/2021 | 02:10pm EDT
Regulatory News:

BALYO (Paris:BALYO) (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME plans), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, a new technology pilot program in collaboration with XPO Logistics. XPO is the first logistics company in Europe to test Balyo’s latest robotic reach truck under real-life conditions. The pilot is underway at an XPO distribution center near Blois, France.

Pascal Rialland, CEO of BALYO, said: “We’re working closely with XPO to enhance our latest robotic reach technology for their state-of-the-art distribution centers. Our collaboration validates the performance of our autonomous robots in specific applications in order to deliver the greatest benefit to XPO’s operations.”

Malcolm Wilson, XPO’s chief executive officer – Europe, said: “We’re pleased that our on-site tests will help optimize intelligent reach trucks for the logistics environment. As we pilot the robotics in our operations, we’re also exploring these applications to increase efficiency for customers and to support our employees.”

The robotic trucks in the pilot program have an overhead reach of up to 11 meters and can maneuver through aisles as narrow as 2.9 meters, while moving 10 to 20 pallets per hour, depending on the application. They operate safely in mixed facility settings, working alongside employees and traditional forklifts. Balyo develops its autonomous reach robots in collaboration with Linde Material Handling.

The pilots leverage our longstanding relationship with XPO and our exciting partnership with Balyo,” said Holger Böhme, vice president, international key accounts, Linde Material Handling. “Together, we’re advancing efficient logistics operations and technologies to deliver significant benefits every day.”

Next financial release: first quarter 2021 sales revenue on April 22, 2021.

ABOUT BALYO

Balyo transforms standard forklift trucks into standalone intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough proprietary Driven by Balyo™ technology. The geoguidance navigation system developed by Balyo allows vehicles equipped with the system to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings. Within the automated handling vehicle market, Balyo has entered into two strategic agreements with Kion Group AG (Linde Material Handling's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group, two major operators in the material handling sector. Balyo is present in three major geographic regions (Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific). Its sales revenue reached €21.7 million in 2020.

For more information, please visit our website at www.balyo.com.

ABOUT XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France.

Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube


© Business Wire 2021
