Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Balyo    BALYO   FR0013258399

BALYO

(BALYO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 01/04 06:06:51 am
1.45 EUR   +4.47%
06:06aBALYO : How reliable are AGVs?
PU
06:06aBALYO : Why AGV over conveyors?
PU
2020BALYO : Do I need to automate processes?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Balyo : How reliable are AGVs?

01/04/2021 | 06:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

You are exploring AGV solutions to automate your pallet transfers! You have already assessed how AGV solutions would help you save labor costs and in turn, increase your productivity! (If not, see, why AGV is an investment to look at?)

One potential aspect of your decision-making process would be to gauge the reliability of such systems? Will it be able to achieve the desired results? If so, what is the robot uptime?

Reliability and efficiency go hand-in-hand. There is always a responsibility on the effective AGV providers to design robots that can solve the challenging demands of industries. AGVs can provide a strong case for industry 4.0 and connected technologies by eliminating the risk and repeated procedures involved.

We understand AGVs run on the commitment of reliability and safety, and this is how we ensure them.

Safety (Navigation, 3D perception, PLd lasers)

Numerous research studies have predicted how safe and productive AGV solutions can be. With favorable operating conditions, AGV systems will vastly improve good handling ability and ensure safer operations. This design, coupled with the industry-best safety system, makes today's AGVs flawless. Usage of PLd level 360 deg safety enables AGVs to dynamically detect obstacles. When spotting one, they are programmed to either slow down or stop altogether depending upon the distance.

Usage of advanced new (3D) perception enables much safer handling of loads. Therefore, pallet pockets are referenced with a 3D perspective rather than a 2D perspective, increasing the accuracy of load handling

Dual Mode

Having a dual control over AGV increases the handling ability of your system. Seasoned robotics suppliers can provide flexibility in your pallet transport solution, by offering a completely anonymous and advanced truck. With the touch of a button, you also have the ability to maneuver manually, should you require it.

Do more with same people

With reliable AGVs, you effectively retrain and reorganize your workforce into doing more value-added tasks. Your reorganization is made simpler by the fact that leading AGVs today ensure the availability of robots up to 98% (Depending upon project and application) and 100% throughput. This ensures that robots today can not only handle rigorous demands but also potentially help create lean manufacturing practices.

* Note : AGV = Autonomous Guided Vehicles

Disclaimer

Balyo SA published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 11:05:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about BALYO
06:06aBALYO : How reliable are AGVs?
PU
06:06aBALYO : Why AGV over conveyors?
PU
2020BALYO : Do I need to automate processes?
PU
2020BALYO : Top 5 AGV Applications Within Warehouses And Factories
PU
2020BALYO : Why is AGV an investment to look at?
PU
2020BALYO : Your Robotic Journey In 4 Steps
PU
2020BALYO : How Robotics is creating Employment?
PU
2020BALYO : How Robotics Will Have A Positive Social Impact
PU
2020BALYO : enriches its technological platform with high value-added functionalitie..
PU
2020BALYO : Announces Its Sales Revenue to September 30, 2020 at 6.4 Million Up +17..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19,6 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net income 2020 -10,7 M -13,1 M -13,1 M
Net Debt 2020 8,86 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,7 M 48,5 M 48,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
EV / Sales 2021 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 167
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart BALYO
Duration : Period :
Balyo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALYO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,43 €
Last Close Price 1,39 €
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Rialland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frank Chuffart Chief Financial Officer
Karim Mokaddem Chief Technology Officer
Sébastien Groyer Director
Fabien Bardinet Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALYO0.00%49
IROBOT CORPORATION0.00%2 258
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%1 260
LUMIBIRD0.00%382
AUTONOMOUS CONTROL SYSTEMS LABORATORY LTD.0.00%350
ECA SA0.00%219
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ