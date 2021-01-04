Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Balyo    BALYO   FR0013258399

BALYO

(BALYO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 01/04 06:06:51 am
1.45 EUR   +4.47%
06:06aBALYO : How reliable are AGVs?
PU
06:06aBALYO : Why AGV over conveyors?
PU
2020BALYO : Do I need to automate processes?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Balyo : Why AGV over conveyors?

01/04/2021 | 06:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

You have decided to automate your pallet transport, Great! Now you have to look for an effective solution before looking for service providers. Should you implement an AGV system, conveyors, or other fixed systems? How easy (or otherwise) would the installation be? Which one should you look at? Here are some key points which might help you.

Ease Of Installation

Any operational warehouse looking to revolutionize the goods transfer process will look for an automation system that is easier and cost-effective to implement. This puts an AGV system at an advantage over a fixed automated system like conveyors. With an AGV, you don't need to redraw or move your existing operation lines.

Another point is the time consumed to install these systems. An AGV is quick and easy to install and does not interfere with ongoing production or warehouse processes. A fixed automation system can often be time-consuming, and in some cases, requires a partial adjustment of operations.

Maintenance & Energy

One benchmark of an automation system is the potential return on investment, which makes maintenance a crucial driving factor. With minimal maintenance requirements and advanced energy solutions, the maintenance cost of an AGV is much lower as compared to the conveyors. Conveyors, although helpful in goods transfer, require a constant and costly maintenance schedule to keep it operational. This takes us to the second point: power consumption. AGVs use (battery) power on demand, directly correlating to the warehouse load, while a conveyor system uses constant power for all types of operations, thereby increasing the energy cost.

Flexibility And Scalability

Lean Manufacturing is the ideal practice production factories chase and implement. This makes any potential new system consistent with existing practices. Again, an AGV may be chosen over fixed systems for its ease of flexibility and scalability. An AGV system does not need changing production routes since it does not occupy a fixed space. Fixed automation, especially conveyors, takes up substantial space, which can hinder certain movements around the plant and thereby decrease the throughput. Furthermore, when the conveyor stops, other logistics flows get hindered as well. In cases of scalability in the future, an AGV is your best bet as any new potential increase in requirements can be handled by simply deploying additional trucks. Conveyors, in this regard, are limited to short load transfers and a maximum throughput threshold.

Market Trends

The global AGV market size is slated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% by 2025 against 4.5% for conveyors. Automation in industrial processes is primarily based on the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with the existing infrastructure. AGVs are a forerunner to the adoption of technologies in any industry.

* Note : AGV = Autonomous Guided Vehicles

Disclaimer

Balyo SA published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 11:05:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about BALYO
06:06aBALYO : How reliable are AGVs?
PU
06:06aBALYO : Why AGV over conveyors?
PU
2020BALYO : Do I need to automate processes?
PU
2020BALYO : Top 5 AGV Applications Within Warehouses And Factories
PU
2020BALYO : Why is AGV an investment to look at?
PU
2020BALYO : Your Robotic Journey In 4 Steps
PU
2020BALYO : How Robotics is creating Employment?
PU
2020BALYO : How Robotics Will Have A Positive Social Impact
PU
2020BALYO : enriches its technological platform with high value-added functionalitie..
PU
2020BALYO : Announces Its Sales Revenue to September 30, 2020 at 6.4 Million Up +17..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19,6 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net income 2020 -10,7 M -13,1 M -13,1 M
Net Debt 2020 8,86 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,7 M 48,5 M 48,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
EV / Sales 2021 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 167
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart BALYO
Duration : Period :
Balyo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALYO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,43 €
Last Close Price 1,39 €
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Rialland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frank Chuffart Chief Financial Officer
Karim Mokaddem Chief Technology Officer
Sébastien Groyer Director
Fabien Bardinet Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALYO0.00%49
IROBOT CORPORATION0.00%2 258
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%1 260
LUMIBIRD0.00%382
AUTONOMOUS CONTROL SYSTEMS LABORATORY LTD.0.00%350
ECA SA0.00%219