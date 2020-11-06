Bam Bam Resources Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2020) - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR ) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000 (the "Placement").

The Company will issue up to 4,000,000 units at a purchase price of $0.50 per unit. Each unit will consist of common share of the Company and one transferrable share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.80 for a period of 36 months from the closing date, subject to accelerated expiry.

In the event that the Company's common shares trade at a closing price at or greater than $1.50 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof, and in such case, the warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company.

The Company will use the proceeds from the Placement towards exploration on its Majuba Hill Property and general working capital. Finder's fees may be payable in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. There will be a hold period of four months and one day on all securities issued under the Placement.

About Bam Bam Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/gold assets. With its flagship project being Majuba Hill copper gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

