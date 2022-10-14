Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Bamboo Capital
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCG   VN000000BCG5

BAMBOO CAPITAL

(BCG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
9960.00 VND   +2.47%
10/14Bamboo Capital : Tapiotek JSC is ready to take advantage of India's rice export ban
PU
09/07Bamboo Capital : changes name, promotes group model operations
PU
08/26Bamboo Capital : to conduct pre-feasibility study on important Soc Trang route
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bamboo Capital : Tapiotek JSC is ready to take advantage of India's rice export ban

10/14/2022 | 10:53pm EDT
The India 's export ban of 100% broken rice has a significant impact on the international rice market, leading to the increasing demand for alternative products for animal feed production. Tapiotek JSC, which specializes in manufacturing modified tapioca starch - one of replacements for broken rice, is facing the opportunity to expand its market and increase export output. Specifically, to control domestic prices, India - the world's largest rice exporter has issued a ban on exporting 100% broken rice and imposed a 20% tax on some other types on September 9, 2022. These decisions were made in the content of a prolonged lack of rain in India's arable regions, which has reduced the acreage planted in the country to its lowest level in three years.

According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), while Senegal imports broken rice as an essential food source, China and Vietnam import cheap broken rice from India to replace corn, wheat and soybeans as raw materials. production of animal feeds and other processed foods in the context of a sharp increase in the prices of these commodities.

With India's ban on broken rice exports, demand for alternative products for animal feed production is gradually increasing. Modified tapioca starch stands out among those alternative products because of its ability to meet high demand at a reasonable price. Tapiotek Joint Stock Company - one of the subsidiaries of Nguyen Hoang Development JSC (a member of Bamboo Capital Group) is one of the few factories in Vietnam that can produce modified tapioca starch. Compared with natural starch, this is a product that is modified by physical and chemical methods to enhance or adjust specific properties. Besides, modified tapioca starch has multiple applicability in the production of food and animal feed.

Image: A part of Tapiotek's new producing line

After increasing its charter capital to VND160 billion by the end of 2021, Tapiotek has significantly improved its working capital, increased its competitiveness against other major competitors. Located in Chau Thanh district, Tay Ninh province, Tapiotek's factory has a great advantage in procuring raw materials from both local farms in the country and Cambodia, so the factory can operate throughout the year without being affected by the local seasonality of cultivation. Besides, the company also completed the increase of factory capacity from 2,000 to 3,500 tons of finished product/month in July 2022. Thereby putting Tapiotek's factory capacity in the group of 5 largetest modified tapioca starch factories in Vietnam.

Tapiotek JSC is ready to seize great opportunities to grow revenue, accelerate the expansion of its customers in both traditional markets of China, Vietnam and other new markets.

Disclaimer

Bamboo Capital JSC published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 02:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 589 B 107 M 107 M
Net income 2021 609 B 25,3 M 25,3 M
Net Debt 2021 11 421 B 474 M 474 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,93x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 5 313 B 220 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,72x
EV / Sales 2021 7,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart BAMBOO CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Bamboo Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tai The Nguyen Vice Chairman & General Director
Minh Chau Thi Hoang Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Nam Ho Nguyen Chairman
Khanh Quoc Nguyen Independent Director
Thien Chuong Nguyen Pham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAMBOO CAPITAL-56.24%220
VINCI-9.22%46 254
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.87%32 018
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.40%30 113
QUANTA SERVICES13.56%18 623
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.12%17 137