  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Bamboo Capital
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCG   VN000000BCG5

BAMBOO CAPITAL

(BCG)
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-05
6700.00 VND   -2.19%
06:19aBamboo Capital : Vinataxi accompanies charity walk in HCMC
PU
2022BCG Energy Joint Stock Company announced that it expects to receive VND 500 billion in funding from Bamboo Capital Joint Stock Company
CI
2022FLC Stone Mining and Investment Joint Stock Company completed the acquisition of an unknown stake in Fam Agriculture Products Import-Export And Production Joint Stock Company from Bamboo Capital Joint Stock Company.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bamboo Capital : Vinataxi accompanies charity walk in HCMC

01/09/2023 | 06:19am EST
Vinataxi, a long-established taxi operator in Ho Chi Minh City, accompanied the 18th Dinh Thien Ly Charity Walk with the theme "Footsteps of Sharing, Connecting Communities" in the Phu My Hung urban area, District 7 in the city on Saturday.

The event, also known as the Lawrence S. Ting Walk, is an annual community event jointly organized by Phu My Hung Development Corporation and District 7, District 8, Nha Be district, and Binh Chanh district.

It aims to encourage citizens to walk and practice sports, raise funds to help needy people ahead of the new Lunar New Year, and aid a fund for sporting talents managed by the municipality and another charitable fund managed by the municipal TV station.
Over 18 editions, the event has attracted the participation of 225,000 people and 100 businesses, and raised over VND44 billion ($1.87 million) for social welfare to aid people with living difficulties in HCMC.

The 18th edition of the event featured over 5,000 participants, raising VND3.4 billion ($144,866) for needy people amid economic difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a sponsor for the walk over the last eight years, Vinataxi is proud of its contributions to promoting the spirit of sport and a sharing spirit in the community, helping people facing hardships to overcome their challenges.

Vinataxi CEO Do Ngoc An said: "As one of the longest-standing taxi businesses in the city, Vinataxi's development is in line with its growth. The firm always focuses on its social responsibility and helping needy people in HCMC. The charity walk is a meaningful event and Vinataxi will continue accompanying the event in the years to come."

According The Investor

https://theinvestor.vn/vinataxi-accompanies-charity-walk-in-hcmc-d3242.html

Disclaimer

Bamboo Capital JSC published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 11:18:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2 589 B 110 M 110 M
Net income 2021 609 B 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net Debt 2021 11 421 B 487 M 487 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,93x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 3 574 B 152 M 152 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,72x
EV / Sales 2021 7,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tai The Nguyen Vice Chairman & General Director
Minh Chau Thi Hoang Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Nam Ho Nguyen Chairman
Khanh Quoc Nguyen Independent Director
Thien Chuong Nguyen Pham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAMBOO CAPITAL6.18%152
VINCI5.56%58 908
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.00%35 567
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.66%33 857
QUANTA SERVICES-2.37%19 880
FERROVIAL, S.A.3.07%19 663