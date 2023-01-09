Bamboo Capital : Vinataxi accompanies charity walk in HCMC

Vinataxi, a long-established taxi operator in Ho Chi Minh City, accompanied the 18th Dinh Thien Ly Charity Walk with the theme "Footsteps of Sharing, Connecting Communities" in the Phu My Hung urban area, District 7 in the city on Saturday.

The event, also known as the Lawrence S. Ting Walk, is an annual community event jointly organized by Phu My Hung Development Corporation and District 7, District 8, Nha Be district, and Binh Chanh district.

It aims to encourage citizens to walk and practice sports, raise funds to help needy people ahead of the new Lunar New Year, and aid a fund for sporting talents managed by the municipality and another charitable fund managed by the municipal TV station.

Over 18 editions, the event has attracted the participation of 225,000 people and 100 businesses, and raised over VND44 billion ($1.87 million) for social welfare to aid people with living difficulties in HCMC.

The 18th edition of the event featured over 5,000 participants, raising VND3.4 billion ($144,866) for needy people amid economic difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a sponsor for the walk over the last eight years, Vinataxi is proud of its contributions to promoting the spirit of sport and a sharing spirit in the community, helping people facing hardships to overcome their challenges.

Vinataxi CEO Do Ngoc An said: "As one of the longest-standing taxi businesses in the city, Vinataxi's development is in line with its growth. The firm always focuses on its social responsibility and helping needy people in HCMC. The charity walk is a meaningful event and Vinataxi will continue accompanying the event in the years to come."

According The Investor

https://theinvestor.vn/vinataxi-accompanies-charity-walk-in-hcmc-d3242.html