Bamboo Capital Joint Stock : and Tracodi to be ranked in the Top 500 largest enterprises of Vietnam (VNR500) for the 5th consecutive year.

(BCG) - On 14th January, in Hanoi, the Vietnam Report JSC and online newspaper VietNamNet (Ministry of Information and Communications) revealed the 500 largest enterprises in Vietnam (VNR500), recognizing Bamboo Capital and Tracodi to be ranked in the list for the 5th year in a row.



Top 500 largest enterprises in Vietnam is a prestigious ranking, which is based on independent research and evaluation results in line with international standards of Vietnam Report Company and has been published annually by VietnamNet since 2007. In the list of VNR500 are all large-scale enterprises with good economic performance, strong financial potential and have created strong brand positioning in the Vietnamese market.

To be in the VNR500 Rankings for the 5th consecutive year, both BCG and TRACODI achieved healthy growth rates and met the requirements of revenue, profit, total assets, number of employees, and business reputation. In addition, other criteria such as contribution to the state budget, working environment, social responsibility, etc, are all recognized by VNR500.

In 2021, despite facing many great challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, both BCG and TRACODI successfully completed the profit plans. The year 2021 also has marked a milestone of 10-year development with impressive achievements. As up now, BCG's equity has reached more than VND 8,000 billion; market capitalization, more than VND 11,000 billion; and total assets, more than VND 35,000 billion.

TRACODI completed its 2021 profit plan right after the end of the third quarter of 2021. Accumulated in the first 9 months the same year, the company earned 2,101 billion dong in revenue, up 30% over the same period of the prior year, after-tax profit reached 280 billion dong, more than 5 times higher than the same period the year before.

On the stock market, prices of BCG and TRACODI both increased noticeably, and received increasing investor attention.