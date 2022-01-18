Log in
    BCG   VN000000BCG5

BAMBOO CAPITAL JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(BCG)
Love reaches borders (Nghĩa Tình Biên Giới): giving 300 Tet gifts to people in the highlands.

01/18/2022
(BCG) - From January 12 to 15, the charity program of Nong Thon Viet Magazine gave 300 Tet-gifts sponsored by the BCG Foundation to poor households in the border areas of the two provinces Nghe An and Quang Binh.


Giving gifts to residents in Bac Ly commune, Ky Son district, Nghe An province.

In Ky Son district, Nghe An province, the Nong Thon Viet Magazine in collaboration with the Border Guard Command of Nghe An province presented 100 gifts to families with financial difficulties in Bac Ly commune and 100 gifts for needy households in Nam Can commune.

In Quang Binh province, 100 gifts were also handed to people living in 61, Troi, A ki villages (Thuong Trach commune, Bo Trach district) by the Organizing Committee and the Border Guard Command of Quang Binh province.

Each gift package is worth VND 500,000, including cash and some daily-food such as rice, instant noodles, fish sauce, MSG, etc.

Mr. Ho Xuan Hung - President of the General Assembly of Vietnam Agriculture and Rural Development (the governing body of the Nong Thon Viet Magazine) giving gifts to the residents, on behalf of the charity program.

The places are all remote mountain villages around borders with the majority of the population are ethnic minorities, whose backward agricultural practice, and they are highly dependent on nature. Those areas are frequently hit by natural disasters such as tornadoes, storms, flash floods, etc.

The gifts from the BCG Foundation have somewhat helped the disadvantaged communities in remote areas; brought an early, better Tet to the ethnic minorities near the borders of the S-shaped country.

Giving gifts to people in Nam Can commune, Ky Son district, Nghe An province

Deputy Political Commissar of the Nghe An Border Guards Tran Dang Khoa said that contribution and sharing of businesses and philanthropists not only helps people on the border to welcome a joyful and warm spring, but is also a great spiritual source for compatriots, cadres and soldiers in border areas to continue to unite and join hands to protect our homeland.

In addition, the BCG Foundation also donated VND 50 million to the Border Guard Command of Quang Binh province to set up a special market (Chợ Không Đồng) offering free-items to beloved people there.

Disclaimer

Bamboo Capital JSC published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 09:34:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
