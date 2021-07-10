Bamburi Cement : parent company Holcim unveils new Group Identity

Milestone in Holcim's transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions

Focus on enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards

Holcim unites some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector

Locally Bamburi Cement is making progress in supporting sustainable construction

Bamburi Cement parent company Holcim, which changed its name from LafargeHolcim earlier in May, has launched its new Group identity uniting all its market brands behind its purpose to build progress for people and the planet. At the forefront of green building solutions, Holcim is committed to playing an essential role to accelerate our world's transition to a net zero and inclusive future.

Jan Jenisch, Chief Executive Officer at Holcim said: 'Today marks a milestone for our company in our transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable solutions. Our world is changing in many ways, with population growth, urbanization and the climate challenge. We are determined to play our part to accelerate low-carbon and circular construction so that we build a net zero future and raise living standards for everyone. Our new Group identity sends a signal to the world that we are fully committed to building progress for people and the planet.'

Holcim is home to some of the world's most trusted brands in its sector including Lafarge, Holcim, ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cements, Firestone Building Products and Geocycle. All market brands are retaining their respective market identities and names.

In Kenya Bamburi Cement, a Lafarge company, is already accelerating its progress in sustainable construction especially in the areas of circular economy, environmental sustainability, and green cements.

Bamburi Cement Managing Director Seddiq Hassani said 'While our brand Bamburi Cement remains unchanged in our market, it takes everyone and every brand in the Holcim family to reach this ambition, by making cities greener; empowering society with smarter infrastructure, improving living standards for all, building more with less, and becoming a net zero company. In Kenya we continue to make our push in sustainable construction, and so far we are the only company in our industry that has made good progress in this area with our initiatives ranging from sustainable waste recycling in our kilns, environmental sustainability with examples like the work we do at rehabilitating quarries, the low carbon green cements that we continue to roll out to the market, to our 'Houses of Tomorrow' program that supports our customers in Co2 reduction in their construction.'

With its new identity launch Holcim is reinforcing its focus on making cities greener and infrastructure smarter to improve living standards around the world, with the world's broadest range of low carbon building materials. Becoming a net zero company, Holcim puts sustainability at the core of its strategy and drives the circular economy, as a world leader in recycling. It is making its business smarter in a data-driven and agile way while fostering open innovation.

The new Group name is now live and the ticker symbol has been changed to HOLN (formerly LHN).

About Bamburi Cement

Bamburi Cement Limited is a Lafarge company, which is a member of Holcim Group, and is the leading cement manufacturing and marketing Company in the Eastern Africa region, having been operational for 67 years. It has four subsidiaries Hima Cement Ltd (Uganda), Bamburi Special Products Ltd, Lafarge Eco Systems Ltd and Binastore Ltd.

More information is available on Bamburi Cement website www.lafarge.co.ke

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

More information is available on www.holcim.com

Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

